Tylenol does not cause autism

Nolan Andler, Co-Sports Editor
September 25, 2025
Advance-Titan File Photo – President Donald Trump stands at a Wisconsin rally in 2023. Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said Monday that one of the causes of autism is pregnant women taking Tylenol, despite insufficient scientific evidence.

The Trump administration held a press conference on Monday, Sept. 22, claiming that they found what causes autism. Really, it was just Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. who made a claim that it is caused by Tylenol, despite no scientific evidence. It is just another step in the line of dangerous claims made by this administration, attacking health, especially neurodivergent disorders. As a 21-year-old male who is on the spectrum, I feel like I need to write on this and explain my thoughts on this situation. I also feel like it’s a reason to explain what it’s like to live with autism.

First off, being on the spectrum, I have dealt with a lot in my life. I have switched between three schools throughout my elementary and middle school years. I also attended UW-River Falls for my first year of college in the fall of 2022. Unfortunately, circumstances caused me to withdraw from the school in the middle of that academic year. After leaving UWRF, I applied and began to attend college here at UW Oshkosh just a year later in the fall of 2023, restarting the college experience all over again. 

Those years have brought a lot of depression, anxiety and thoughts of suicide. Thoughts that I still battle today. Life with autism is a battle and is definitely challenging. But these experiences have made me stronger physically and mentally, and they have also helped me grow as a person. Being able to be in my junior year here at college, but also a co-sports editor on the Advance-Titan for a second year, is something I never thought I could do. 

I have had help along the way while being a part of this team on the Advance-Titan. Editor-in-Chief Jacob Link, who was the sports editor for three years, and my co-sports partner, Zach Bellin, have helped make my life easier while being a part of the paper. Former managing editor, Kelly Hueckman, also helped me adjust to my first semester as the sports editor and I appreciate and thank them for that. Autism is complex, but it is not a burden like this current administration wants you to believe.

I have not been afraid to voice my opinion on things when it’s something I feel like I need to express. However, it’s hard when the current President and his administration basically say that you are sick and a burden to society. It’s already a challenge to navigate living with autism, but when your own president is wanting you to hide and mask it instead of embracing it, it makes life with autism that much more challenging. 

Instead of trying to dance around it, it’s important to accept that neurodivergent people are out there, and all that is wrong is that we think differently. 

About the Contributor
Nolan Andler
Nolan Andler, Sports Editor
Nolan Andler has been the Sports Editor of the Advance-Titan since the start of the 2024-25 school year. He began writing for the Advance- Titan in the fall of 2023 before he was given the role of running the sports newsletter that spring semester. In his semester he attended UW-River Falls in 2022. Andler was the lone sports writer of the UWRF paper The Student Voice. Andler joined the Advance-Titan to not only improve his skills as a writer and gain experience in his goal to be a sports journalist. He also joined to gain experience and friendships with other people.