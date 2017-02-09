UWO football honored for Stagg Bowl berth

During halftime of the men’s basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 1 the UW Oshkosh football team was recognized for their accomplishments this past season in making it to the National Championship Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl.

The seniors from the team were able to go onto the court and be applauded as team captain C.J. Blackburn addressed the home crowd of 531 people.

“We would like to thank the University and the Oshkosh community for all the support throughout our incredible journey,” Blackburn said.

The 2016 football season was the most successful one in the program’s history.

“I’m just happy for the senior class, they got to come out here for the last time actually in front of the home town,” head coach Pat Cerroni said. “Obviously we wanted to win the game, but it didn’t workout. But we all still love each other and we have really good feelings about what we did.”

Cerroni said although he is pleased with what the team accomplished, it is time to move on and work for next season. The 131-member 2017 team already had a meeting and is focused on the first game of the 2017 season against number-three ranked John Carroll University.

Titans quarterback Brett Kasper said he is ready to take on his senior season.

“It’s exciting but there’s a weird feeling in the air just being a senior now,” Kasper said. “There’s a lot more responsibility and you really learn about leadership. You have to start thinking about how you’re going to want to lead your team and what legacy you want to leave for your team.”

According to Kasper, there is a lot of excitement around the program and it is clear the players feel the same way.

“You talk to the seniors every year and they always tell the younger guys to enjoy it while [they] can but you just don’t know it until you’re actually a senior and it’s starting to hit,” Kasper said. “It’s nerve-wracking, it’s almost a do or die season. You want to go out on top.”