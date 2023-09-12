UWO tennis dominates Ripon

Courtesy of UWO athletics — UWO’s Ella Nguyen volleys the ball during Oshkosh’s home opening match Sept. 9. Nguyen earned wins in the No. 2 doubles and No. 3 singles matches against Ripon College.

The UW Oshkosh women’s tennis team improved their season record to 1-1 by sweeping Ripon College with a final score of 9-0 at the Kolf Sports Center Outdoor Tennis Courts Sept. 9.

The Titans defeated the Red Hawks in all three doubles matches. Olivia Pethan and Alysa Pattee beat Ripon’s Chase Polak and Hadley Berendsen with a score of 8-2. Ella Nguyen and Courtney Carpenter beat Red Hawks Yeva Pipan and Andreanna Wilke with a score of 8-1. Jameson Gregory and Kayla Gibbs took down Allison Pavlovec and Alexis Baker from Ripon with a score of 8-1.

Pethan (No.1 in the lineup), Gregory (No. 4), Gibbs (No.6), and Nguyen (No.3), swept their single sets with scores of 6-0 in each set. Pattee (No.2) secured her set with scores of 6-4 and 6-1. Junior Jenna Nolde fought for the victory in the No. 5 singles with a score of 6-4 in set one, 3-6 in set two, and 10-8 in set three.

The Titans return to action at Lawrence University at 5 p.m. Spet. 12 for the dual meet that was originally scheduled for Sept. 5.

In the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference season-opening match on Friday (Sept. 1), the Titans fell 8-1 to the 16-time WIAC defending champion UW-Whitewater squad.

UWW swept the six singles matches and won two of the three doubles contests.

UWO’s No. 3 doubles partners, Gregory and Gibbs, gave the Titans their only win of the day. They outscored the Warhawks’ Sarah Ferguson and Megan Griswold 8-4 over 41 minutes of play.

The Warhawks won at No. 1 doubles, with Cassandra Lee and Gracie Ha outscoring Pathan and Pattee 8-5. Warhawks Mackenzie Lindow and Alexandra Repplier won the No. 2 doubles 8-2 over Carpenter and Nguyen.

In the No. 1 singles matchup, Lee defeated Pethan (6-0, 6-2), Pattee fell to Kellie Ha in the No. 2 singles match in scores of (6-0, 6-4), Nguyen dropped the No. 3 flight to Gracie Ha (6-0, 6-1), Gregory lost the No. 4 flight to Molly Asfeld in matching scores of 6-2, Nolde fell in the No. 5 matchup against Lindow (6-0, 6-2) and Gibbs pushed the No. 6 match to three sets with a 7-6 win in the second, but eventually lost to Ashley Adkission (6-3, 7-6, 10-3).

The next day, the Titans competed in the UW-Whitewater Fall Tournament on Sept. 2, taking seventh place behind a second-place finish from UWO’s No. 2 doubles team of Gibbs and Gregory.

Gibbs and Gregory compiled a 2-1 record in the tournament. The UWO freshman duo opened with an 8-4 win over Hattie Timmerman and Natasha Gauerke of Augustana College (Illinois) and an 8-7 defeat over Anika Sheth and Nehir Ergun of Grinnell College (Iowa). They were defeated in the finals by Riley O’Donnell and Jay Mascardo of Luther College (Iowa) 8-4.

Also earning points for the Titans at No. 1 doubles for their seventh-place finish was Pattee and Carpenter. The pair went 2-1 in the tournament opening with defeats to Natalia Smith and Sofia Sackett of Luther College 8-2 and Lily Perrin and Paige Sargent of Grinnell College 8-0.

UWO was entered in four other categories on Saturday and finished eighth with 0-3 records in each one. Competing for the Titans were Pethan at No. 1 singles, Nguyen at No. 2 singles, Stitt at No. 3 singles and Nolde and Amanda Hudgens at No. 3 doubles.

Grinnell earned 41 points to win the eight-team tournament. They narrowly defeated the hosts, UWW with 40 points and Luther College with 39.

UW-Eau Claire and UW-La Crosse tied with 28 points each to take fourth in the team standings, while placed sixth with 14. UWO earned 13 points to take seventh and Carthage College took eighth with 12 points.