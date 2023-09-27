Soccer winless in last 4 matches

Courtesy of UWO Athletics / UWO forward Gabriella Mattio dribbles down the field while being pursued by a University of Chicago player Sept. 20 at Titan Stadium.

The UW Oshkosh women’s soccer team found themselves in three competitive matches last week where they lost to the University of Chicago (Illinois) and Kalamazoo College (Michigan) and drew with Albion College (Michigan).

UWO began their week of games hosting the University of Chicago (4-1-1) at J.J. Keller Field on Sept. 20.

In the first half against the Maroons, the Titans found themselves being outshot significantly by an 11-1 margin. However UWO ended the half only down 1-0 after giving up a goal in the 32nd minute.

UWO would not be as fortunate in the second half when they would be outshot 16-3 in the period and giving up four goals in the process in the 47th, 57th, 75th and 89th minutes. UWO lost the game 5-0, dropping the team’s record to 1-4-2.

UWO would look to rebound on Friday when they took on Kalamazoo College (2-3-2) on the road at MacKenzie Field.

The first half was far more promising than the previous two for the Titans. The box score seemed very even through the first 45 minutes of action the Titans outshot the Hornets 5-4 and found themselves deadlocked at 0-0 during the break.

The second half slipped away from the Titans as the Hornets came out hot, outshooting the Titans 14-5. The Hornets applied enough pressure to net three goals in the second half in the 63rd, 68th and 90th minutes. UWO had now lost back-to-back games, dropping their record to 1-5-2.

In desperate need of a better result, the Titans traveled to Albion College on Saturday. The Britons (3-1-3) were coming into this game hot by not losing a game since their first match on Sept. 1, posing yet another strong matchup for the Titans.

The game was very even throughout. The two teams found themselves neck and neck in terms of shots taken and were applying pressure evenly. The game entered the half at 0-0 and it was looking to end that way as well, but that is when senior Rylie Kaufmann found the back of the net in the 88th minute giving the Titans a 1-0 lead.

However only a minute later the Britons found an equalizer, dampening the Titans’ dreams of stealing a win on the road. The Titans were able to get another shot on goal in the dying embers but were unable to convert, ending the game in a 1-1 draw and pushing the Titans’ record to 1-5-3.

UWO played a home matchup against Loras College (Iowa) on Wednesday. see the UWO Athletics website for results. On Saturday, there will be another home matchup at Titan Stadium against UW-Lacrosse for the team’s first WIAC game of the season at 7 p.m.