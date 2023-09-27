Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Spotlight
Advertisement

Titans tennis takes down St. Norbert 9-0

Emily Buffingtonn, Writer
September 27, 2023
Morgan+Feltz+%2F+The+Advance-Titan+%2F%2F+Oshkosh%E2%80%99s+Jameson+Gregory+volleys+the+ball+in+a+tennis+match+earlier+this+year+against+Ripon+College.
Morgan Feltz / The Advance-Titan // Oshkosh’s Jameson Gregory volleys the ball in a tennis match earlier this year against Ripon College.

The UW Oshkosh women’s tennis team defeated St. Norbert College, 9-0 on Sept. 23.

The dual, previously scheduled to take place at the Kolf Sports Center outdoor tennis courts, was moved to the Oshkosh YMCA Tennis Center due to weather conditions.

Taking the No. 1 doubles match, Olivia Pethan and Alysa Pattee finished on top with a score of 8-3 against St. Norbert’s Hannah Starr and Grace Peters. In the No. 2 doubles match, Ella Nguyen and Courtney Carpenter outscored Mayghan Bongle and Anna Vechart 8-7. To close out the doubles competition, Jameson Gregory and Kayla Gibbs delivered a final score of 8-2 to defeat Paige Diercks and Irene Multhauf in the third flight.

At No. 1 singles, Pethan posted a 6-3, 6-4 win against Starr. Pattee defeated Diercks 6-0, 6-1 in the No. 2 singles match. Nguyen posted a 6-3, 6-1 win against Peters at No. 3, and Gregory ousted Bongle 6-1, 6-0 at No. 4. Jenna Noble outscored Vechart 6-3, 6-3 and Gibbs delivered a shutout match against Multhauf with scores 6-0, 6-0 in No. 5 and No. 6 singles matches, respectively..

The Titans are set to return to action against Marian University at Fond du Lac High School on Sept. 27. The first serve is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. UWO is currently undefeated (11-0) against Marian since their first meet in 1992.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Proteau finishes on top
UWO golf competes in UW-Lacrosse Fall Invitational
Courtesy of UWO Athletics / UWO forward Gabriella Mattio dribbles down the field while being pursued by a University of Chicago player Sept. 20 at Titan Stadium.
Soccer winless in last 4 matches
Willem Flaugher / Advance-Titan // UWO volleyball broke Kolf ’s volleyball attendance record by more than 300% at the game against UW-Stevens Point on Sept. 26. UWO fans celebrated the win by storming the court for the undefeated team.
Fans crowd Kolf in volleyball win
Morgan Feltz / The Advance Titan // Quarterback Kobe Berghammer hands the ball off to Doug Berson (23) in Oshkosh’s home opener against Texas Lutheran University.
Football to open WIAC play
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- The UWO mens basketball team poses with Czech basketball team Sokol Prazsky after an exhibition game between the two teams over the summer in Prague.
UWO basketball tours Europe

The Advance-Titan

Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses
The Advance-Titan • © 2023 The Advance-Titan, 800 Algoma Blvd, Oshkosh, WI 54901 • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Advance-Titan Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest