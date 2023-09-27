Titans tennis takes down St. Norbert 9-0

The UW Oshkosh women’s tennis team defeated St. Norbert College, 9-0 on Sept. 23.

The dual, previously scheduled to take place at the Kolf Sports Center outdoor tennis courts, was moved to the Oshkosh YMCA Tennis Center due to weather conditions.

Taking the No. 1 doubles match, Olivia Pethan and Alysa Pattee finished on top with a score of 8-3 against St. Norbert’s Hannah Starr and Grace Peters. In the No. 2 doubles match, Ella Nguyen and Courtney Carpenter outscored Mayghan Bongle and Anna Vechart 8-7. To close out the doubles competition, Jameson Gregory and Kayla Gibbs delivered a final score of 8-2 to defeat Paige Diercks and Irene Multhauf in the third flight.

At No. 1 singles, Pethan posted a 6-3, 6-4 win against Starr. Pattee defeated Diercks 6-0, 6-1 in the No. 2 singles match. Nguyen posted a 6-3, 6-1 win against Peters at No. 3, and Gregory ousted Bongle 6-1, 6-0 at No. 4. Jenna Noble outscored Vechart 6-3, 6-3 and Gibbs delivered a shutout match against Multhauf with scores 6-0, 6-0 in No. 5 and No. 6 singles matches, respectively..

The Titans are set to return to action against Marian University at Fond du Lac High School on Sept. 27. The first serve is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. UWO is currently undefeated (11-0) against Marian since their first meet in 1992.