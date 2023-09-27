Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Spotlight
Advertisement

UWO golf competes in UW-Lacrosse Fall Invitational

Owen Larsen, Writer
September 27, 2023

The UW Oshkosh women’s golf team traveled to Onalaska on Sept. 23 and Sept. 24 where the placed fifth of eight teams in the UW-Lacrosse Fall Invitational, shooting 698 strokes during the two-round event.

The event started out hot for UWO, as all four players included in scoring for Saturday’s round one action scored under 90 strokes.

Leading the way for UWO on Saturday was senior Ava Downie who shot an 85 in round one, making it her best scoring round of the season.

Following right behind Downie was a duo of sophomores, Hailey Matenaer, making her season debut, and Taryn Endres who both shot an 87 on Saturday. 

“We had a good chunk of scores in the 80’s this weekend which was a nice thing,” Endres said. 

Round two on Sunday was not as kind to the team as Matenaer was the only golfer included in scoring to improve from her round one score. The team shot a 351 on Sunday compared to their 347 on Saturday.

Endres said the weather may have played a factor in some of the scores this weekend and said that the team had to deal with a “good chunk” of rain this weekend.

However Endres finds that type of adversity to be a good building block and something the team can look to help strengthen their games

“Sometimes the more challenging situations gets your mind in a better place to be more focused on what you’re doing during the round,” Endres said. “That makes the round more fun and interesting experience.”

Head coach Tyler Cassmeyer is expected to return this week after being married Sept. 16. Assistant Athletic Director Abby Gildernick has been covering Cassmeyer’s duties the past two weekends.

Endres expects the work to continue as usual once Cassmeyer returns.

“We need to work collectively on long game and short game so all things will be tackled at practices this week,” Endres said. “Specifically we can work on long game consistency as well as closer chips and less putts through a round.”

Working on second shots in the long game is what coach Cassmeyer mentioned as an area in need of improvement after their first invite of the year in Eau-Claire. 

The season will roll on in Stevens Point next weekend where the team will compete in the Mad Dawg Invitational on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at the SentryWorld Golf Course.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Proteau finishes on top
Courtesy of UWO Athletics / UWO forward Gabriella Mattio dribbles down the field while being pursued by a University of Chicago player Sept. 20 at Titan Stadium.
Soccer winless in last 4 matches
Willem Flaugher / Advance-Titan // UWO volleyball broke Kolf ’s volleyball attendance record by more than 300% at the game against UW-Stevens Point on Sept. 26. UWO fans celebrated the win by storming the court for the undefeated team.
Fans crowd Kolf in volleyball win
Morgan Feltz / The Advance Titan // Quarterback Kobe Berghammer hands the ball off to Doug Berson (23) in Oshkosh’s home opener against Texas Lutheran University.
Football to open WIAC play
Morgan Feltz / The Advance-Titan // Oshkosh’s Jameson Gregory volleys the ball in a tennis match earlier this year against Ripon College.
Titans tennis takes down St. Norbert 9-0
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- The UWO mens basketball team poses with Czech basketball team Sokol Prazsky after an exhibition game between the two teams over the summer in Prague.
UWO basketball tours Europe
More in Spotlight
Photos Courtesy of Carrie Olson and Jackafunk Photography / Oshkosh business owner and muralist Carrie Olson paints an installation for a series of murals funded by the Wisconsin Economic Development Department.
Oshkosh to revitalize downtown
Evenings in the Prairie concludes
Source: Apple Music
Addison Rae is bringing back Y2K pop
Source: University websites or Board of Regents August 2023 Meeting Book
How did we get here?
Photo courtesy of Oshkosh PD / The Oshkosh Police Department cruiser waits near a park in town.
Undercover prostitution investigation leads to OPD arrest of 10 men
UWO faculty senators vote in favor of officially supporting an outline of requests for Chancellor Leavitt and Provost Martini.
Faculty Senate endorses list of expectations addressed to chancellor, provost

The Advance-Titan

Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses
The Advance-Titan • © 2023 The Advance-Titan, 800 Algoma Blvd, Oshkosh, WI 54901 • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Advance-Titan Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest