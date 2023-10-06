UWO tennis wins 4th straight match

The UW Oshkosh women’s tennis team brought home its third consecutive shutout victory in a dual meet at UW-River Falls on Sept. 30.

The Titans (6-2, 1-2 WIAC) swept all three doubles matches with Olivia Pethan and Alysa Pattee starting the No. 1 doubles off with a score of 8-1 to defeat Falcons’ Sydney Wiener and Chloe Stress. In the No. 2 doubles, Ella Nguyen and Courtney Carpenter outscored Sarah Baker and Alicia Langbehn with a score of 8-3. In the No. 3 doubles, first-time partners Jenna Noble and Hannah Stitt brought home an 8-1 victory against Grace Aerts and Kennedy Ziefert.

In the singles contests, Pethan shutout Wiener (6-0, 6-0) in the No. 1 singles, while in the No. 2 singles Pattee overcame Struss (6-4, 6-0). Nguyen beat Baker (6-1, 6-0) in the No. 3 position, and in the No. 4 singles, Nolde outscored Langbehn (6-2, 6-2). Kayla posted a winning score (6-1, 6-2) against Aerts in the No. 5 singles while Stitt defeated Ziefert (6-2, 6-0) in the No. 6 singles.

The UWO claimed its second win of the day against UW-Superior on Sept. 30.

The Titans claimed all three doubles sets over UW-Superior (3-1,) starting with Pethan and Pattee in the No. 1 doubles beating Yellowjackets Andreina Tejada and Giulia Araujo De Barros 8-5. In the No. 2 doubles, Nguyen and Carpenter outscored Maya Haupt and Stella Harris 8-6. Finishing in the No. 3 doubles, Stitt and Gibbs claimed the victory against Jessi Kukowski and Daylyn Drew (8-3).

In the singles contest No. 1 Pethan and Tejada made it through the set, however the match was ended due to an injury. In singles No. 2, Haupt defeated Pattee (1-6, 4-6), in No. 3 singles, Nguyen defeated Kukowski (6-3, 6-2), and Gibbs claimed the No. 4 singles against De Barros (6-3, 6-4). In the No. 5 singles, Stitt and Harris posted scores of 6-4, 3-6 but did not finish. In the No. 6 singles, Carpenter made her first singles appearance of the season and outscored Drew (6-2, 6-4).

The Titans are currently 5-2 on the season and will return home to face off against UW-Eau Claire at the Kolf Sports Center outdoor tennis courts on Oct. 7. The first serve is scheduled for noon.