Spotlight
Titans tennis falls 8-1 to Eau Claire

Emily Buffington, Staff Writer
October 12, 2023
Morgan Feltz / Advance-Titan — Kayla Gibbs and partner Jameson Gregory earned an 8-5 win in the No. 3 doubles against the Blugolds.

The UW Oshkosh women’s tennis team fell to UW-Eau Claire 8-1 Oct. 7 at the Kolf Sports Center outdoor tennis courts.

UW-Eau Claire 4-1, (4-1 in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) swept all six singles matches and claimed two of the three doubles contests.

UWO 6-3, (1-3 WIAC) claimed its win in the No. 3 doubles, with partners Jameson Gregory and Kayla Gibbs capturing an 8-5 victory against Blugolds Morgan Dekan and Téa Armstrong.

In the No. 1 doubles, Olivia Pethan and Alysa Pattee fell to UWEC’s Samantha Fuchs and Lee (8-1). Blugolds Liv Herzog and Sydney Presler outscored Ella Nguyen and Courtney Carpenter in the No. 2 doubles, 8-4.

In the singles contests, Fuchs defeated Pethan, 6-2, 6-1. Pattee dropped the No. 2 flight to Lee, 6-2, 6-2, and Nguyen pushed the No. 3 matchup to three sets with a 6-1 win in the first, but fell to Dekan, 6-3, 10-3. In the No. 4 matchup, Gregory lost to Presler, 6-1, 6-2. Blugold Liv Herzog shut out Jenna Nolde in the No. 5 singles, 6-0, 6-0, and in No. 6 singles, Téa Armstrong outscored Gibbs, 6-4, 6-2.

The Titans return to action at home against UW-Stevens Point at Kolf Sports Center outdoor tennis courts on Oct. 13. The first serve is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. UWO is currently 27-15 against UWSP since their first meet in 1985.
