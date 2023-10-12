UWO soccer ends seven game winless streak

The UW Oshkosh women’s soccer team played in two Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference matches last week, losing to UW-Whitewater on Oct. 4 and defeating UW-Stout on Oct. 7.

The Warhawks (4-4-2) had mixed results heading into their matchup against the Titans, going 1-1-1 in their previous three games. The Titans (2-8-3) came out with a fiery start, by finding the back of the net in only the 11th minute of action. Kate Whitney scored an unassisted goal, her second on the season.

The rest of the half would not fall in the Titans favor as the Warhawks responded with two goals of their own in the 21st and 35th minutes. The Warhawks would end up doubling the Titans in shots in the first half 10-5 with UWO junior goalkeeper Emma Sauriol tallying five saves on those shots.

The Warhawks never looked back after taking the lead. They continued their momentum by finding the back of the net twice more in the 61st and 70th minutes to seal the game.

In desperate need of a win, the Titans hosted the Blue Devils (3-5-2) on Oct. 7 at J.J. Keller Field at Titan Stadium. UWS found themselves having similar fortunes to the Titans heading into this game, having lost three consecutive matches and four of their past five.

The Blue Devils got off the first three shots of the game but to no avail.

From that point on there would be nine more shots in the half and they would all be attempted by the Titans. One of those shots would find the back of the net, coming off the foot of junior forward Alayna Clark in the 38th minute.

The two teams would be able to get plenty of shots off in the second half but goalkeeper Emma Sauriol tallying six saves during the half would seal a 1-0 victory for the Titans, ending their seven game winless streak and gaining their first WIAC win of the season.

The Titans will continue action when they head to UW-Eau Claire to face the Blugolds in their fourth WIAC match of the season at 2 p.m. on Oct. 14.