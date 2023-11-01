Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Spotlight
Advertisement

UWO cross-country teams place 5th

Emily Buffington, Staff Writer
November 1, 2023
Courtesy+of+UWO+Athletics+%E2%80%94+Paul+Proteau+led+the+Titans+with+a+25%3A35+finish+for+21st+place.
Courtesy of UWO Athletics — Paul Proteau led the Titans with a 25:35 finish for 21st place.

Both the UW Oshkosh men’s and women’s cross-country teams placed fifth at the 2023 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championships hosted by UW-River Falls on Saturday at Prescott High School.

Ten-time WIAC champions, the UWO men’s team totaled 142 points to guide them to their fifth-place finish. 

Paul Proteau led Titan runners in the 8,000-meter race, running the course in 25:35 with a 21st-place finish.

Other Titans that contributed to the team points included Joe Kehoe with a 28th place finish in 25:48, Jake Krause in 33rd place at 25:51, Cameron Cullen in 35th at 25:55 finish, and Dwight Hosni in 55th at 26:23.

Christian Patzka of UW-Whitewater won the individual title, running the course in 24:20. 

In the team competition, UW-La Crosse secured its sixth consecutive title with 22 points to make this their 38th overall title. 

UWO women’s team, 16-time WIAC champions, totaled 120 points for its fifth-place finish. 

Cyna Madigan led all Titan competitors by running the 6,000-meter course in 22:39 for a 12th place finish, which earned her the All-WIAC Second Team honors for the second time in her career.

Josie Makurat earned All-WIAC Honorable Mention with a 19th-place, 23:01 finish.

Libby Geisness placed 25th in 23:18, Gracie Buchinger in 23:36 for a 36th place finish, and Meygan Benzing placed 43rd in 23:59 to contribute to the team points.

Carolyn Shult of UW-Eau Claire took home the individual title for running the course in 21:25. 

UW-La Crosse won the team competition to gain its third straight WIAC championship title with 29 points. 

Titans will return to action on Nov. 11 where they will participate in the NCAA Division III North Regional at Whitetail Golf Course in Colfax.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Photo: UWO Athletics — Alayna Clark scored in the 22nd minute of UW Oshkoshs 3-1 loss to UW-Stevens Point on Oct. 31.
UWO soccer loses in opening round of the WIAC tournament
Morgan Feltz / Advance-Titan -- UWO setter Izzy Coon sets the ball over the net in Oshkosh’s 3-1 win over UW-Eau Claire Oct. 11 at the Kolf Sports Center.
Titans one win away from program record
Morgan Feltz / Advance-Titan -- UWO head basketball coach Matt Lewis watches the team on the floor during a game last season.
Titan coach committed to success
Courtesy of Jim Flood -- UWO’s Dan Fynaardt runs with the ball against UW-La Crosse at Veterans Memorial Field Oct. 21.
UWO football falls to La Crosse 31-28
Courtesy of Rylie Kaufman -- Rylie Kaufman prepares to shoot while being pursued by a UW-Stevens Point player in a game earlier this season.
Senior looks to leave legacy on and off the pitch
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- Francesca Schiro finished her 200-yard freestyle in second place.
UWO swim in dive competes at Wisconsin Showcase Invite

The Advance-Titan

Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses
The Advance-Titan • © 2023 The Advance-Titan, 800 Algoma Blvd, Oshkosh, WI 54901 • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Advance-Titan Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest