UWO cross-country teams place 5th

Both the UW Oshkosh men’s and women’s cross-country teams placed fifth at the 2023 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championships hosted by UW-River Falls on Saturday at Prescott High School.

Ten-time WIAC champions, the UWO men’s team totaled 142 points to guide them to their fifth-place finish.

Paul Proteau led Titan runners in the 8,000-meter race, running the course in 25:35 with a 21st-place finish.

Other Titans that contributed to the team points included Joe Kehoe with a 28th place finish in 25:48, Jake Krause in 33rd place at 25:51, Cameron Cullen in 35th at 25:55 finish, and Dwight Hosni in 55th at 26:23.

Christian Patzka of UW-Whitewater won the individual title, running the course in 24:20.

In the team competition, UW-La Crosse secured its sixth consecutive title with 22 points to make this their 38th overall title.

UWO women’s team, 16-time WIAC champions, totaled 120 points for its fifth-place finish.

Cyna Madigan led all Titan competitors by running the 6,000-meter course in 22:39 for a 12th place finish, which earned her the All-WIAC Second Team honors for the second time in her career.

Josie Makurat earned All-WIAC Honorable Mention with a 19th-place, 23:01 finish.

Libby Geisness placed 25th in 23:18, Gracie Buchinger in 23:36 for a 36th place finish, and Meygan Benzing placed 43rd in 23:59 to contribute to the team points.

Carolyn Shult of UW-Eau Claire took home the individual title for running the course in 21:25.

UW-La Crosse won the team competition to gain its third straight WIAC championship title with 29 points.

Titans will return to action on Nov. 11 where they will participate in the NCAA Division III North Regional at Whitetail Golf Course in Colfax.