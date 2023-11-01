UWO soccer loses in opening round of the WIAC tournament

The UW Oshkosh women’s soccer team drew against UW-Platteville in their final regular season game on Oct. 28, having already clinched a spot in Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) tournament. UWO lost in the opening round of the tournament to UW-Steven Point 3-1 on Tuesday.

Both the Titans (5-9-3, 3-3 WIAC) and the Pioneers (9-2-4, 4-1-1) headed into Saturday’s matchup with their spots in the WIAC tournament secured. The two teams’ seedings in the tournament had not been locked in yet, with the Pioneers looking to lock up a first round bye.

The match got off to a slow start with the two teams combining for 9 shots in the first half. The Titans were able to get two shots on goal while the Pioneers got four shots on goal, but none found the net and the two sides entered the half scoreless.

The Pioneers were the first team to find the scoreboard after their goal in the 73rd minute. It did not take long for the Titans to respond as Rylie Kaufmann scored her 4th goal of the season in the 80th minute to tie the match 1-1.

The remainder of the match would remain at 1-1 after neither team could get a shot on goal following Kaufmann’s goal, ending the match in a draw.

The draw pushed the Titan’s final regular season record to 5-9-4 and 3-3-1 WIAC, making them the 4th seed in the WIAC tournament.

The Titans hosted the 5th seed UW-Stevens Point on Tuesday at J.J. Keller Field at Titan Stadium for the first round of the WIAC tournament. After jumping out to a 1-0 lead in the 22nd minute by an Alayna Clark goal, the Titans gave up 3 unanswered goals, falling to the Pointers 3-1.

The Pointers will move on to face 1st seed UW-La Crosse on Thursday at 6 p.m. on the road.