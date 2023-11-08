Women’s basketball tips off season

Morgan Feltz / Advance-Titan UWO senior Ava Douglas drives to the basket in a game at the Kolf Sports Center last season.

The UW Oshkosh women’s basketball team will tip-off the season in Wheaton, Illinois on Nov. 10 for the Wheaton Beth Baker Classic.

After making it to the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) tournament semifinals and second round of the NCAA Tournament last season, the Titans will return three of their starters and several more players who saw playing time last season.

Entering his 12th year as head coach, Brad Fischer said he finds it important for the team to keep on working and not get complacent.

“We know we’ve got a long way to go before we’re the best version of what we think we’re capable of,” Fischer said. “Just because we got a lot back doesn’t mean we can just pick up where we ended last year.”

Fischer added, “We have a lot to learn yet why our program has been super successful over the 11 previous years, and not to assume that’s just what’s going to happen because that’s what happens here.”.

Senior forward Kayce Vaile is one of the team’s returning starters. She is excited for what this team can be after excelling as a young team last year, but she said the mentality has to remain the same.

“We have a little more experience under our belts, which will help us in moments during big games. But we haven’t changed our work ethic,” Vaile said. “We may not be the biggest, most talented, strongest team, but we for sure go out there and work and put effort into every possession.”

While three of the starters will be returning, Fischer said that the starting lineup for this season has not been set in stone. It will likely be based on how they matchup against their opponents game-to-game.

“It hasn’t really been how we’ve done things,” Fischer said. “It’s going to be based on types of matchups, like if we have to play a bigger one game or smaller another.”

While Fischer expects the three returning starters to continue to be regular fixtures in the starting lineup, he believes the other two spots can be a rotation of five to seven different players.

The Titans were voted to finish third in the WIAC in the preseason poll conducted by conference’s head coaches and information directors.

While the Titans may not have anyone expected to be All-American, Fischer sees some serious strengths with this team, especially when it comes to their depth.

“We may not have an All-American or all-regional type player,” Fischer said. “But top to bottom, the team is close to the talent we’ve had.”

A new name to keep an eye on this season is freshman forward Mallory Hoitink, who Fischer said he believes will see some playing time in her first season.

The Titans will participate in five different non-conference invitationals before the calendar turns to 2024. The Titans will open WIAC play at home against defending WIAC champions, UW-Whitewater, on Jan. 3 at the Kolf Sports Center.