The Advance-Titan
The Advance-Titan
The Advance-Titan
Wresting falls to La Crosse

Emily Buffington, Staff Writer
November 13, 2023
Courtesy+of+UWO+Athletics+--+UWO+fell+59-0+at+UW-La+Crosse+in+its+conference+opener+on+Nov.+9.
Courtesy of UWO Athletics — UWO fell 59-0 at UW-La Crosse in its conference opener on Nov. 9.

The UW Oshkosh wrestling team fell 59-0 at nationally ranked UW-La Crosse in its Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference opener on Nov. 9.

The Titans (0-1, 0-1 WIAC) dropped all 10 matches to the Eagles (1-0, 1-0 WIAC) who have won 32 of the last 33 duals.

UWO sophomore Michael Loger scored two individual points in the 197-pound match before losing by technical fall to Ben Kawczynski.

UWO freshman JP Culver lost by fall to Remington Bontreger in the 125-pound contest, and Andrew Schad was pinned by Sam Lorenz in the 141-pound duel.

UWL’s  Nolan Hertel won by fall over Joey Spizzirri in the 157-pound tilt and UWO senior Adib Korabi was pinned by Cole Hansen in the 165-pound match. La Crosse’s Tyler Dormanen beat Tyler Blanchard by fall in the 184-pound contest, and the 285-pound match ended in Michael Douglas pinning Oshkosh’s  Camden Harms.

The 133-, 149-, and 174-pound tilts all ended in Titan forfeits.

The Titans return to action at home against UW-Eau Claire on Wednesday (Nov. 15). The match is set to begin by 7 p.m. at Kolf Sports Center. Titans are currently 25-17 against the Blugolds since 1986.

 
