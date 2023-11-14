Herd drops second straight to Cleveland

The Wisconsin Herd fell to the Cleveland Charge for the second straight game 107-102 at the Wolstein Center Nov. 12 in Cleveland, Ohio.

With the loss, the Herd (0-2) dropped to last place in the Central Division of the Showcase Cup while the Charge (2-0) remained in first place.

The Showcase Cup is an in-season tournament for the G League, very similar to the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament this year. After playing 12 games, the teams with the best winning-percentage in each division, along with the next four teams across the league with the best win-percentages, advance to the Showcase Cup tournament during the NBA G League Winter Showcase.

Wisconsin center Marques Bolden had a team-high 19 points and 10 rebounds on 8-of-11 shooting from the floor. Forward Elijah Hughes finished the game with 17 points and six rebounds while Alex Antetokounmpo scored 14 points in relief. Drew Timme added a double-double off the bench, scoring 13 points and grabbing 13 boards.

As a team, the Herd shot 42.5% from the floor and 29.4% from 3-point range, while Cleveland shot 41.1% from the floor and 38.2% from behind the arc. Defensively, Wisconsin forced 20 turnovers but was outrebounded 49-41.

Without Cleveland Cavaliers two-way players Emoni Bates and Isaiah Mobley, the Charge was led by guard Sharife Cooper, who scored a game-high 25 points and dished out six assists. Center Pete Nance had a double-double in the contest, scoring 19 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Guard Zhaire Smith scored 19 points and had seven boards while former Herd guard Rob Edwards added 15 points off the bench.

The Charge jumped out to a 7-3 lead early in the first quarter, but the Herd responded with a dunk from Bolden and a 3-pointer from Thompson to take a one-point lead. With seven minutes to go in the period, Cleveland went on an 8-0 run to take a five-point lead and the Charge built a 27-15 advantage by the end of the quarter.

Cleveland saw its lead reach 14 points midway through the second quarter, but a Timme layup kick started a 17-5 Herd run which cut the Charge advantage down to two points. The two teams traded baskets for the final three minutes of the half and Cleveland went into the break leading 51-49.

Wisconsin began the second half on a 6-0 run to take a 55-51 lead after a pair of pull-up jumpers from Hughes and Bolden. Cleveland retook the lead after a Cooper 3-pointer and the Charge opened up a nine-point advantage with three minutes to go in the quarter. Wisconsin ended the third period on a 13-2 run behind seven points from Antetokounmpo to give the Herd a 78-75 lead.

The fourth quarter began with seven lead changes, and with four minutes remaining in the game the Charge went on a 7-0 run to take a 99-93 advantage. Wisconsin cut the lead to two points following a Hughes jump shot with a minute to play, but Cleveland converted on its free throws down the stretch to claim a five-point victory.

The Herd will take on the Iowa Wolves (1-1) in Wisconsin’s home opener Nov. 16 at the Oshkosh Arena at 6 p.m.

Highlights from the Herd’s game against the Charge can be found at: www.youtube.com/watch?v=iPFNEwzB2uU