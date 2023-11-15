Two Titan runners qualify for national meet

The UW Oshkosh men’s and women’s cross-country teams finished sixth and seventh, respectively, at the NCAA Division III North Regional hosted by UW-Eau Claire Nov. 11 at the Whitetail Golf Course in Colfax.

The Titan men’s team totaled 180 points and finished behind first-place UW-La Crosse, who ended the day with 33 points.

UWO was led by sophomores Cameron Cullen and Paul Proteau, who earned berths into the NCAA Division III Championships with 19th and 20th place finishes at the regional meet. Both runners were the first Titans to break the 25-minute mark this season for an 8,000-meter race, with Cullen finishing with a time of 24:54.6 and Proteau finishing with a time of 24:56.0.

Junior Jake Krause joined Cullen and Proteau in receiving All-Region honors, with Krause finishing 33rd with a personal record of 25:06.0. Other Titan finishers include senior Joe Kehoe, who finished 37th with a time of 25:18.0, and Dwight Hosni, who finished 71st with a time of 25:44.6.

UW-Whitewater’s Christian Patzka claimed first-place in the men’s regional with a time of 24:02.0.

On the women’s side, UWO totaled 253 points and finished well behind regional champions Carleton College (Minnesota), who had 48 points.

The Titans were led by Cyna Madigan, who placed 38th with a time of 22:49.7 in the 6,000-meter race. Finishing behind Madigan was Josie Makurat, who finished 42nd with a time of 23:03.0, and Gracie Buchinger, who finished 55th with a time of 23:24.2.

Fiona Smith of Saint Benedict College (Minnesota) claimed first place in the regional, finishing with a time of 20:42.2.

Cullen and Proteau will head to Carlisle, Pennsylvania, where they will run in the NCAA Division III Championships Nov. 18 at Big Spring High School starting at 10 a.m.