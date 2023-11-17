UWO football has 12 named to All-WIAC list

Twelve members of the UW Oshkosh football team earned All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference distinction on Thursday afternoon (Nov. 16) when the conference office announced its annual list.

UW Oshkosh, which finished 6-4 overall and 4-3 in league play, collected non conference wins over Texas Lutheran University and East Texas Baptist University before starting WIAC competition. The Titans defeated UW-Stout, UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stevens Point before upsetting then-ranked No. 11 UW-River Falls in the season finale by a score of 38-31.

Kobe Berghammer earned the first first team nod of his career after being named the Newcomer of the Year and earning honorable mention in 2019 and getting a second team nod in 2022. Berghammer ranked fourth in the nation with 39 passing touchdowns and sixth with 2,997 passing yards. He added 503 yards on the ground with five scores. He broke multiple school records this season including single-game touchdown passes (eight), single-game passing yards (465), single-game total offensive yards (573), career completions (43) and career touchdown passes (99).

Trae Tetzlaff and Clayton Schwalbe also made appearances on the first team as wide receiver and tight end. Tetzlaff previously earned first team in 2022 and Schwalbe earned his first nod. Tetzlaff led the league with 66 receptions and registered 742 yards for nine trips to the end zone, both third. Schwalbe finished the season with 26 catches for 304 yards and eight touchdowns.

Leading the Titans on defense was Carson Raddatz, who received his second consecutive All-WIAC First Team honor at defensive back. He ranked fifth in the conference with 74 tackles (41 solo). He also recorded a forced fumble with a recovery for 14 yards, an interception and five pass breakups.

John Schirger and Brian White were Oshkosh’s second team offense members and both serve on the offensive line. Along with honorable mention Eli Sergott, they were part of two D3football.com offensive lines of the week this season.

Kyle Dietzen was named to the second team defense, his first postseason award. He registered 72 tackles, sixth-most in the league and 32 solo with three sacks for 17 yards. He intercepted two passes across the season and returned a fumble 65 yards in the win over River Falls.

UWO’s top special teams nod was Walleye Ratliff, the Titans’ freshman punter. He averaged 41.1 yards on 19 punts, good for second-most in the WIAC. Five of his punts reached inside the 20-yard line.

Jared Saad earned honorable mention defense distinction with 47 tackles (29 solo) and an interception for seven yards and six pass breakups.

Dietzen was also named to the honorable mention special teams list. He was joined by Kaio Harn, who returned nine kickoffs for 251 yards, averaging 27.9 yards per return.

Justin Tenpas was the Titans’ member of the eight-man All-Sportsmanship Team.