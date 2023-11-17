UWO wrestling falls to Blugolds

Courtesy of UWO Athletics — Andrew Schad pinned Jaydon Sheppard in the Titans’ 49-6 loss to UW-Eau Claire on Wednesday at the Kolf Sports Center.

The UW Oshkosh wrestling team was defeated by nationally ranked UW-Eau Claire in the ninth Chancellors’ Cup on Nov. 15 at the Kolf Sports Center.

The Titans (0-2, 0-2 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) collected one match win in the meet, and dropped the remaining matches to the Blugolds (2-1, 1-0 WIAC), who are currently ranked eighth in the nation by the National Wrestling Coaches Association. The final score sat at 49-6.

Andrew Schad secured the Titans’ six points, pinning Jaydon Sheppard in 2:39 in the 141-pound contest.

JP Culver was defeated by fall to Sloan Welch in the 125-pound duel, Ira Schlottke was pinned by Landon Church in the 149-pound contest, Joey Spizzirri lost by technical fall (18-3) to Jan Hernandez-Soto in the 157-pound tilt and Connor Collins pinned Tyler Blanchard in the 184-pound match. Michael Loger also lost by technical fall (18-3) to Ryder Depies in the 197-pound duel and Camden Harms put up a fight against Jackson Schichel before losing in a 10-3 decision.

The 133-, 165- and 174-pound duals ended in Titan forfeits.

The Titans will have another home meet on Nov. 30 against UW-Stevens Point at the Kolf Sports Center at 7 p.m.