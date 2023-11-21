Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Spotlight
Advertisement

Cullen, Proteau run in NCAA Championships

Jacob Link, Co-Sports Editor
November 21, 2023
Courtesy+of+UWO+Athletics+--+UWOs+Cameron+Cullen+runs+in+the+2023+NCAA+Division+III+Championships+in+Newville%2C+Pennsylvania%2C+Nov.+18.
Courtesy of UWO Athletics — UWO’s Cameron Cullen runs in the 2023 NCAA Division III Championships in Newville, Pennsylvania, Nov. 18.

Sophomores Cameron Cullen and Paul Proteau represented the UW Oshkosh cross-country team at the NCAA Division III Cross Country Championships, with Cullen finishing 135th and Proteau finishing 91st in the men’s 8,000-meter race held Nov. 18 in Newville, Pennsylvania.

Proteau finished inside the top 100 after coming in at a time of 25:38.5 while Cullen claimed a time of 25:56.0.

UW-La Crosse’s Ethan Gregg took the individual title, winning the race with a time of 24:02.4. Following closely behind was Christian Patzka from UW-Whitewater, who claimed second place with a time of 24:20.07.

Pomona-Pitzer College (California) edged out UW-La Crosse for the team title, finishing with 158 points to UWL’s 159. North Central College (Illinois) finished in third place with 169 points, Williams College (Massachusetts) took fourth place with 212 points and Wartburg College (Iowa) claimed fifth place with 232 points.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- Oshkoshs Quinn Steckbauer dribbles the ball against Illinois Tech in UWOs home opener Nov. 8.
UWO men's basketball takes down La Roche University
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- The UW Oshkosh womens volleyball team celebrates after its Sweet 16 victory. UWO is advancing to the NCAA quarterfinal for the first time since 2009.
UWO volleyball advances to Elite Eight
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- Izzy Coon serves the ball in UWOs win Nov. 17. Coon recorded 11 assists and six services aces in the Titans sweep of Gustavus Adolphus in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
UWO volleyball advances to Sweet 16
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- UWOs Sami Perlberg serves the ball in Oshkoshs win over Greenville University Nov. 16 at the Kolf Sports Center.
UWO volleyball advances to Second Round of NCAA Tournament
Morgan Feltz / Advance-Titan -- The UWO volleyball team celebrates after defeating Alverno College in a match earlier this season at the Kolf Sports Center.
Four Titans named to All-Region Team
Jacob Link / Advance-Titan -- UWO quarterback Kobe Berghammer dives into the endzone against UW-River Falls in the final game of the 2023 season.
UWO football has 12 named to All-WIAC list

The Advance-Titan

Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses
The Advance-Titan • © 2023 The Advance-Titan, 800 Algoma Blvd, Oshkosh, WI 54901 • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Advance-Titan Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest