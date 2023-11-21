Cullen, Proteau run in NCAA Championships

Sophomores Cameron Cullen and Paul Proteau represented the UW Oshkosh cross-country team at the NCAA Division III Cross Country Championships, with Cullen finishing 135th and Proteau finishing 91st in the men’s 8,000-meter race held Nov. 18 in Newville, Pennsylvania.

Proteau finished inside the top 100 after coming in at a time of 25:38.5 while Cullen claimed a time of 25:56.0.

UW-La Crosse’s Ethan Gregg took the individual title, winning the race with a time of 24:02.4. Following closely behind was Christian Patzka from UW-Whitewater, who claimed second place with a time of 24:20.07.

Pomona-Pitzer College (California) edged out UW-La Crosse for the team title, finishing with 158 points to UWL’s 159. North Central College (Illinois) finished in third place with 169 points, Williams College (Massachusetts) took fourth place with 212 points and Wartburg College (Iowa) claimed fifth place with 232 points.