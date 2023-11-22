Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

Titans earn first loss of season

Jacob Link, Co-Sports Editor
November 22, 2023
Courtesy+of+UWO+Athletics+--+Carter+Thomas+dribbles+the+ball+in+UWOs+home+opener+Nov.+8+at+the+Kolf+Sports+Center.+Thomas+went+four-of-five+from+behind+the+arc+in+the+Titans+loss+to+Redlands+on+Saturday.
Courtesy of UWO Athletics — Carter Thomas dribbles the ball in UWO’s home opener Nov. 8 at the Kolf Sports Center. Thomas went four-of-five from behind the arc in the Titans’ loss to Redlands on Saturday.

The UW Oshkosh men’s basketball team picked up its first loss of the season after falling to the University of Redlands (California) 82-62 Nov. 18 at the Great Lakes Invitational at Wittenberg University in Ohio.

The Titans (2-1) committed 25 turnovers in the loss while shooting 46.9% from the field and 47.1% from behind the arc. The Bulldogs (4-0) shot 50.7% from the floor, 33.3% from 3-point land and out rebounded the Titans 38-22.

UWO was led by sophomore guard Carter Thomas, who scored 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting and dished out three assists. Freshman guard Jay Dalton had a career-high 12 points, three assists and two steals. Senior guard Quinn Steckbauer added nine points while freshman guard Michael Metcalf-Grassman totaled seven points and two rebounds.

The Bulldogs had five players in double figures, with guards Kendrick Currey and Cameron Brown both scoring a game-high 17 points. Jhace Boston finished with 14 points and eight rebounds while Lucas Gordon had a 14-point, 12-rebound performance off the bench.

Redlands jumped out to a 4-0 lead to begin the first half, but the Titans took a one-point lead following a layup from Metcalf-Grassman and a 3-pointer from Reed Gunnink.

The Bulldogs responded with a 3-pointer from Currey that started a 7-0 run to give Redlands an 11-5 lead with just under 17 minutes to go in the half.

The Titans were able to cut the Bulldog advantage to two points after a layup from Dalton, but Redlands embarked on a 6-0 run after a timeout to take a 21-13 lead.

The Bulldogs enjoyed a comfortable lead for most of the first half, and Redlands ended the period on a 10-4 to take a 43-29 lead at halftime.

Redlands maintained a double-digit lead for most of the second half until UWO went on a 7-2 run midway through the second half to cut the Bulldog advantage to nine points.

Following a timeout, Redlands scored the next four baskets to take a 17-point lead with six minutes remaining. The Bulldogs claimed their largest lead of the night at 22 points following a 3-pointer from Sam Abere with one minute to go in the contest to help Redlands cruise to an 82-62 win.
