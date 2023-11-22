Titans earn first loss of season

The UW Oshkosh men’s basketball team picked up its first loss of the season after falling to the University of Redlands (California) 82-62 Nov. 18 at the Great Lakes Invitational at Wittenberg University in Ohio.

The Titans (2-1) committed 25 turnovers in the loss while shooting 46.9% from the field and 47.1% from behind the arc. The Bulldogs (4-0) shot 50.7% from the floor, 33.3% from 3-point land and out rebounded the Titans 38-22.

UWO was led by sophomore guard Carter Thomas, who scored 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting and dished out three assists. Freshman guard Jay Dalton had a career-high 12 points, three assists and two steals. Senior guard Quinn Steckbauer added nine points while freshman guard Michael Metcalf-Grassman totaled seven points and two rebounds.

The Bulldogs had five players in double figures, with guards Kendrick Currey and Cameron Brown both scoring a game-high 17 points. Jhace Boston finished with 14 points and eight rebounds while Lucas Gordon had a 14-point, 12-rebound performance off the bench.

Redlands jumped out to a 4-0 lead to begin the first half, but the Titans took a one-point lead following a layup from Metcalf-Grassman and a 3-pointer from Reed Gunnink.

The Bulldogs responded with a 3-pointer from Currey that started a 7-0 run to give Redlands an 11-5 lead with just under 17 minutes to go in the half.

The Titans were able to cut the Bulldog advantage to two points after a layup from Dalton, but Redlands embarked on a 6-0 run after a timeout to take a 21-13 lead.

The Bulldogs enjoyed a comfortable lead for most of the first half, and Redlands ended the period on a 10-4 to take a 43-29 lead at halftime.

Redlands maintained a double-digit lead for most of the second half until UWO went on a 7-2 run midway through the second half to cut the Bulldog advantage to nine points.

Following a timeout, Redlands scored the next four baskets to take a 17-point lead with six minutes remaining. The Bulldogs claimed their largest lead of the night at 22 points following a 3-pointer from Sam Abere with one minute to go in the contest to help Redlands cruise to an 82-62 win.