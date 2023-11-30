Fischer winningest coach in program history

The UW Oshkosh women’s basketball team participated in the St. Norbert Nicolet National Bank Tip-Off Tournament in De Pere on Nov. 17 and 18, winning both of their games in the event by wide margins.

The Titans weekend started with a matchup against the University of Olivet (Michigan). Olivet (2-1) found themselves stifled immediately by the Titans’ defense. Olivet was only able to muster one point the entire first quarter.

The game entered halftime with the Titans leading 37-16 after Olivet picked it up on offense in the second quarter. The second half mirrored closer to the first quarter when the Titans defense held Olivet to only 11 more points the rest of the game, allowing four points in the third and seven points in the fourth quarter.

The Titans offense held its own with the team distributing the scoring very evenly, leading to a 80-27 victory, improving their record to 3-1.

The 53-point victory was the largest by UWO since Nov. 21 2017 when they beat Edgewood College 93-31.

The Titans would continue to ride their momentum the following day against Northland College. UWO held Northland to single digits in each quarter of the game. UWO distributed the ball evenly once again and shot nearly 50% on the day. The dominant display by the Titans resulted in a 83-17 victory, improving their record to 4-1.

The whopping 66-point victory was the largest UWO victory since earlier in the priorly mentioned 2017 season, when they beat Manchester University by 68 points with a score of 95-27 on Nov. 18 2017.

Head coach Brad Fischer improved his coaching record to 239-66 after the weekend. His 239 victories made him tied for most in program history with Carol Anhalt, who went 239-124 from 1971-1989.

Fischer had the opportunity to have the record all to himself after their next game where they faced Benedictine University (Illinois) on Nov. 27.

In the matchup, the Titans holding their opponents to a low score remained the theme. The Titans held Benedictine to single digits in each of the first three quarters. The Titans had a slow start on offense with only nine points in the first quarter but were able to pick up the pace for the rest of the contest.

While outshooting Benedictine by a 22% margin and getting a 20-point outing by senior Kayce Vaile, the Titans headed to a decisive 67-41 victory. Giving Fischer his 240th win as head coach, making him stand alone as the winningest coach in program history.

Fischer and the Titans will look to continue their momentum at the Washington University McWilliams Classic in St. Louis, Missouri where they will play DePauw University (Indiana) and Washington University in St. Louis (Missouri) on Dec. 1 and 2.