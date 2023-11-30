UWO defeats Edgewood 82-67

Dave Link (’91) / Advance-Titan — UWO’s Joseph Adamson lays the ball off the glass in Oshkosh victory over Edgewood College Nov. 21.

Senior guard Will Mahoney scored a game-high 23 points to lead the UW Oshkosh men’s basketball team past Edgewood College 82-67 Nov. 21 at the Todd Wehr Edgedome in Madison.

The Titans (3-1), ranked No. 25 in the nation by d3basketball.com, held Edgewood (0-3) to 41.3% shooting and forced 16 turnovers. UWO shot 50.9% from the field but the Titans were held to just 23.5% shooting from behind the arc.

Mahoney nearly finished the game with a double-double, grabbing nine rebounds to go along with his 23-point performance. UWO had three other double-digit scorers, with forward Joseph Adamson and guard Quinn Steckbauer both scoring 16 points in the contest. Guard Carter Thomas added 10 points while guard Michael Metcalf-Grassman scored five points off the bench.

Edgewood was led by forward Drew Houtakker, who scored a team-high 14 points and grabbed four rebounds. Cade Ellingson had 12 points and seven boards while Trey Traeder scored 11 points on 3-for-8 shooting from behind the arc.

The Titans jumped out to a 5-0 run to begin the game after Steckbauer knocked down a jumper to begin the game and nailed a 3-pointer on the next possession. The Eagles tied the game at five apiece after a Traeder 3-pointer and Edgewood took the lead a minute later after Ellingson knocked down another shot from 3-point land.

Both teams traded baskets for much of the first half and the game featured six lead changes in the first 15 minutes of the contest. UWO ended the half on a 14-4 run behind 3-pointers from Matt Imig and Reed Seckar to take a 34-28 lead at halftime.

The Titans started the second half on a 4-0 run to extend their lead to 10 points. UWO maintained a double-digit lead for most of the period and with 10 minutes to go, Oshkosh embarked on a 19-9 run to take their largest lead of the night at 74-55. The Titans saw their lead cut to 11 points, but UWO cruised to their third win of the season.