UWO wrestling falls to UWSP

The UW Oshkosh wrestling team fell to UW-Stevens Point on Thursday night (Nov. 30) with a final score of 40-18 at the Kolf Sports Center.

The Titans (0-3, 0-3 WIAC) collected three pins in the meet, and dropped the remaining matches to the Pointers (1-0, 1-0 WIAC).

Andrew Schad earned the first six points for the Titans after pinning Mohammed Abbosov in the 141-pound contest. Sam Johnson fell to Cody Welker in the 157-pound tilt to earn the Titans another six points and Camden Harms pinned Ryan Dykes in the 285-pound match for the Titans final points.

Ira Schlottke lost by a 16-5 major decision against Sammy Nelson in the 149-pound duel. Josh Heuss pinned Joseph Spizzirri (So. • Palatine, Ill.) in the 165-pound contest, Michael Loger fell to Trystan Altensey in the 184-pound bout, and Logan Neitzel defeated Landon Saglin by fall in the 197-pound match.

The 125-, 133-, and 174-pound duals ended in Titan forfeits.

UWO placed 12th at the Milwaukee School of Engineering Invite with eight wrestlers competing on Saturday (Dec. 2) at the Kern Center in Milwaukee.

Loger placed fifth in the 184-pound competition after starting the first round with a bye. In the second round he lost to Connor Collin of UW-Eau Claire by 6-2 decision.

In the 141-pound contest, Schad defeated Jesse Burg of Lakeland University by a 9-6 sudden victory but was pinned by Ashton Hayhurst of Triton College (Ill.) in the second round. In the first round of the 157-pound match, Welker defeated Gage Sweckard of Cornell College (Iowa) by pin. Welker moved on to defeat Cameron White of Triton College (Ill.) by 10-7 decision but was pinned next round by Tristan Drier of UW-Eau Claire.

In the 149-pound bout, Schlottke was defeated by pin in the first round to Lucio Morgan of UW-Whitewater. Joey Spizzirri received a bye in the first round of the 165-pound competition but was defeated by a 16-7 major decision to Titobilo Akenroye of the University of Chicago (Ill.). Saglin received a bye in the first round of the 197-pound tilt and was pinned by Peyton Smith of Concordia University Wisconsin in the second round. In the 285-pound contest, Brodie Driessen was defeated in the first round by pin to Sloan Welch of UW-Eau Claire. Harms was also defeated in the first round by 7-4 decision to Seth Elliot of Concordia College.

The Titans are set to return to action on the road against UW-Whitewater on Saturday (Dec. 9). The match is set to begin at 2 p.m. at Kachel Gymnasium in the Williams Center.