Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Spotlight
Advertisement

A Titan’s last dance

Kobe Berghammer plays his final game for UWO
Jacob Link, Co-Sports Editor
December 31, 2023
Jacob+Link+%2F+Advance-Titan+--+UWO+quarterback+Kobe+Berghammer+throws+a+touchdown+against+UW-River+Falls+in+the+final+game+of+the+season+Nov.+11+at+Titan+Stadium.
Jacob Link / Advance-Titan — UWO quarterback Kobe Berghammer throws a touchdown against UW-River Falls in the final game of the season Nov. 11 at Titan Stadium.

UW Oshkosh quarterback Kobe Berghammer played his final game Nov. 11 at J.J. Keller Field at Titan Stadium against UW-River Falls, ending a historic career that saw the quarterback break numerous school records and lead the Titans to a conference title.

Berghammer was named the starter in his freshman season at UWO in 2019 and led the Titans to a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship after upsetting UW-Whitewater in the final game of the season. UWO never had a losing season with Berghammer, who posted a 26-14 career record at the helm of the offense. Berghammer finished his career with a program-record 99 career touchdown passes, 8,763 passing yards (fourth-most in program history) and 30 rushing touchdowns (fifth-most in program history). He also set numerous single-game records for the Titans including touchdown passes in a game (eight against UW-Stevens Point on Oct. 28) and the most passes completed in a game (43 against UW-Stout on Oct. 7).

In the final game of Berghammer’s career, UWO upset No. 11 UW-River Falls 38-31 at Titan Stadium behind 254 passing yards and two touchdowns from the star quarterback. Jacob Link from the Advance-Titan had exclusive photo access to Berghammer as he put on his No. 3 Titans jersey one final time. These are the images from the final few hours of Berghammer’s career.

4:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 11 — UW Oshkosh quarterback Kobe Berghammer kicks a field goal during the final practice of his career. As a tradition, every senior on the Titan football team kicks a field goal for good luck after their last practice. UWO head coach Peter Jennings says those who make the kick are guaranteed a life of prosperity and happiness. Unfortunately for Berghammer, his kick was wide-left.

 

10:15 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 11 — Berghammer laces up the cleats for the last time on gameday. After eating breakfast with the team at the Reeve Memorial Union, Berghammer makes his way to Titan Stadium before meeting his fellow quarterbacks for a quick pre-game meeting.
Berghammer has left the same message in his locker since the beginning of training camp in August. He reviews his goals before he steps onto the field for every practice and game.
11:45 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 11 — Berghammer (3) walks in the final Titan March of his career. The Titan Thunder Marching Band leads the football team through groups of fans tailgating in the parking lot and into the main gate of Titan Stadium.
1:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 11 — Berghammer hurdles a UW-River Falls defender and dives into the endzone to get the Titans onto the board in the first quarter. The Falcons took an early 7-0 lead after a Kaleb Blaha rushing touchdown, but the Titans were able to tie the game on their next possession following Berghammer’s 4-yard run.

2:25 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 11 — Berghammer gets a pep talk from backup quarterback Quentin Keene after Berghammer fumbled in the second quarter. The Titans found themselves up 14-7 after a 2-yard passing touchdown from Berghammer, but UWRF scored 14 unanswered points to take a 21-7 lead.
3:35 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 11 — Berghammer throws a 56-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Trae Tetzlaff to give UWO a 31-28 lead to begin the fourth quarter. The Titans led by three points at the half after a field goal and a 65-yard fumble return from Kyle Dietzen. The Falcons took the lead after a Blaha passing touchdown, but it didn’t take long for Berghammer to put the Titans back in front.
3:55 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 11 — Berghammer celebrates with senior wide receiver Tony Steger (11) after the Titans sealed the victory by recovering an onside kick. UWO added a touchdown with under three minutes to play before UWRF nailed a field goal to close the gap to seven points. The Titans hung on to beat the No. 11 Falcons 38-31.
4:05 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 11 — Berghammer, who finished the game with 254 passing yards, a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown, takes a knee on the final play of his career.

 

4:25 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 11 — Berghammer speaks at a press conference after UWO’s upset victory. “I think for all us seniors, you couldn’t ask for a better way to go out,” he said to reporters.
4:35 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 11 — Berghammer, UWO’s all-time leader in career passing touchdowns with 97, hugs his dad after the final game of his collegiate career.

 

This article was originally published in the Nov. 16 edition of the Advance-Titan.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- UWOs Joshua Rivers long jumps at Ripon College on Dec. 2.
Track and field breaks two school records
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- UWOs Bridget Froehlke drives to the basket against a Northland University defender in a road game earlier this season. Froehlke scored 18 points off the bench against Washington University Dec. 2.
Women's basketball goes 1-1 at McWilliams Classic
Morgan Feltz / Advance-Titan -- The UWO volleyball team celebrates its victory over La Verne University Nov. 18 at the Kolf Sports Center to advance to the Elite Eight.
Historic season comes to a close
Charlie Bruecker / Advance-Titan — Wisconsin’s Lindell Wigginton defends a Windy City Bulls player in a game last season at the Oshkosh Arena.
Wisconsin takes down Motor City 131-122
Jacob Link / Advance-Titan — Wisconsins Jordan Bone dribbles between his legs in a Herd game last season.
Herd fall to Motor City 137-108
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- Michael Loger led the Titans with a fifth-place finish in the MSOE Invite on Saturday.
UWO wrestling falls to UWSP

The Advance-Titan

Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses
The Advance-Titan • © 2024 The Advance-Titan, 800 Algoma Blvd, Oshkosh, WI 54901 • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Advance-Titan Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest