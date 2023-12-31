A Titan’s last dance

UW Oshkosh quarterback Kobe Berghammer played his final game Nov. 11 at J.J. Keller Field at Titan Stadium against UW-River Falls, ending a historic career that saw the quarterback break numerous school records and lead the Titans to a conference title.

Berghammer was named the starter in his freshman season at UWO in 2019 and led the Titans to a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship after upsetting UW-Whitewater in the final game of the season. UWO never had a losing season with Berghammer, who posted a 26-14 career record at the helm of the offense. Berghammer finished his career with a program-record 99 career touchdown passes, 8,763 passing yards (fourth-most in program history) and 30 rushing touchdowns (fifth-most in program history). He also set numerous single-game records for the Titans including touchdown passes in a game (eight against UW-Stevens Point on Oct. 28) and the most passes completed in a game (43 against UW-Stout on Oct. 7).

In the final game of Berghammer’s career, UWO upset No. 11 UW-River Falls 38-31 at Titan Stadium behind 254 passing yards and two touchdowns from the star quarterback. Jacob Link from the Advance-Titan had exclusive photo access to Berghammer as he put on his No. 3 Titans jersey one final time. These are the images from the final few hours of Berghammer’s career.

This article was originally published in the Nov. 16 edition of the Advance-Titan.