Titans take down Red Hawks, Raiders at Albee

The UW Oshkosh men’s swimming & diving team won eight of 13 events to take down both Ripon College 144-52 and Milwaukee School of Engineering 170-39 at Albee Hall on Friday (Jan. 19).

UWO’s Chase Millam won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:51.89 and Alex Ward claimed first place in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 50.66 seconds.

Oshkosh’s Luke Giles took home the top spot in the 400-yard individual medley with a time of 4:34.56 while Ben Knoeck won the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:14.52.

UWO’s Glen Cole took home first place in both the 1- and 3-meter dives, finishing with scores of 157.8 and 156.82, respectively.

In the relays, Oshkosh swimmers CJ Willert, Damen Seremet, Leo Ramirez-Gutierrez and Drew Davis won the 400-yard medley with a time of 3:44.44. The Titans also won the 400-yard freestyle in 3:35.69 behind performances from Ramirez-Gutierrez, Knoeck, Caleb Valdivia and Millam.

Valdivia claimed second place in both the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.57 seconds and in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 52.98 seconds. Ward had a second-place finish in the 400-yard individual medley with a time of 4:39.96 while Ellias Landolt took home second place in the 500-yard freestyle in 5:21.16.

Other second-place finishers included UWO’s Julian Koller in the 100-yard butterfly with a time 1:07.87 and Millam in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:05.86. Giles, Law Lykins, Landolt and Beau Martin, finished in second place in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:39.65.

Knoeck took home third place in the 200-yard freestyle in 1:56.14 while Ramirez-Gutierrez claimed third in the 400-yard individual medley with a time of 4:40.92. Davis finished third in the 100-yard butterfly and Lykins placed third in the 500-yard freestyle.

Willert finished in third place in both the 100-yard freestyle and the 100-yard breaststroke.

The Oshkosh team of Giles, Millam, Koller and Ward took third in the 400-yard medley relay.

UW Oshkosh will be back in action Jan. 20 at Albee Hall where the Titans will take on UW-La Crosse starting at 10 a.m.