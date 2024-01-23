UWO women’s swim takes down Ripon and MSOE

The UW Oshkosh women’s swimming and diving team won 12 of 13 events on its way to defeating Ripon College 189-46 and the Milwaukee School of Engineering 203-24 at Albee Hall on Friday (Jan. 19).

UWO’s Amanda Richards took home first place in both the 500-yard freestyle in 26.57 seconds and the 100-yard backstroke in 1:03.84.

Oshkosh’s Cadence Showalter finished first in the 400-yard individual medley in 4:56.89 and claimed the top spot in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:35.09.

UWO’s Brianna Smith claimed first place in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:05.02 and finished second in the 500-yard freestyle in 5:36.57.

Oshkosh’s Francesca Schiro won the 100-yard freestyle in 54.69 seconds and finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:12.88.

The Titans’ Megan Miles (Fr. • Tomahawk) secured a victory in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:07.87 and Bella Cichon (Fr. • Manhattan, Ill.) won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:10.94.

In the relays, Oshkosh swimmers Grace Fergus, Sienna Della-Peruta, Julie Innerebner and Cichon claimed first place in the 400-yard medley relay with a time of 4:18.34. The Titans also finished first in the 400-yard freestyle relay in 3:50.73 behind performances from Showalter, Smith, Richards and Schiro.

In the diving events, UWO’s Abbi Priestly won both the 1- and 3-meter diving competition after earning 266.47 and 231.74 points, respectively. Maya Indiraraj finished second in both the 1- and 3- meter dives while Lexi Johnson took home third place in the 1-meter dive.

Oshkosh’s Della-Peruta and Layla Ogango took second and third place, respectively, in the 100-yard freestyle while Mara Amley finished second in the 200-yard freestyle.

In the 400-yard individual medley, Brianna Wesenberg took second place for UWO with a time of 5:10.12 and Della-Peruta came in third place with a time of 5:11.00.

Fergus claimed third place in the 50-yard freestyle while Innerebner finished third in the 100-yard backstroke.

In the 500-yard freestyle, Smith and Wesenberg finished second and third place, respectively, while Schiro and Amley finished second and third in the 100-yard breaststroke.

The Oshkosh team of Miles, Bee Ecklund, Kacie Solberg and Kylee Dinninger took home second place in the 400-yard medley relay with a time of 4:34.00. In the 400-yard freestyle relay, the Titans claimed third place with a time of 4:01.08 thanks to the efforts of Fergus, Ogamgo, Wesenberg and Innerebner.

The Titans will be back in action will be back in action Jan. 20 at Albee Hall where UWO will take on UW-La Crosse starting at 10 a.m.