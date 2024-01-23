Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Spotlight
Advertisement

UWO women’s swim takes down Ripon and MSOE

Jacob Link, Assistant News Editor
January 23, 2024
Courtesy+of+UWO+Athletics+--+Oshkoshs+Layla+Ogango+collected+two+top-three+finishes+in+the+Titans+double+dual+win+over+Ripon+and+MSOE+on+Friday.
Courtesy of UWO Athletics — Oshkosh’s Layla Ogango collected two top-three finishes in the Titans’ double dual win over Ripon and MSOE on Friday.

The UW Oshkosh women’s swimming and diving team won 12 of 13 events on its way to defeating Ripon College 189-46 and the Milwaukee School of Engineering 203-24 at Albee Hall on Friday (Jan. 19).

UWO’s Amanda Richards took home first place in both the 500-yard freestyle in 26.57 seconds and the 100-yard backstroke in 1:03.84.

Oshkosh’s Cadence Showalter finished first in the 400-yard individual medley in 4:56.89 and claimed the top spot in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:35.09.

UWO’s Brianna Smith claimed first place in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:05.02 and finished second in the 500-yard freestyle in 5:36.57.

Oshkosh’s Francesca Schiro won the 100-yard freestyle in 54.69 seconds and finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:12.88.

The Titans’ Megan Miles (Fr. • Tomahawk) secured a victory in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:07.87 and Bella Cichon (Fr. •  Manhattan, Ill.)  won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:10.94.

In the relays, Oshkosh swimmers Grace Fergus, Sienna Della-Peruta, Julie Innerebner and Cichon claimed first place in the 400-yard medley relay with a time of 4:18.34. The Titans also finished first in the 400-yard freestyle relay in 3:50.73 behind performances from Showalter, Smith, Richards and Schiro.

In the diving events, UWO’s Abbi Priestly won both the 1- and 3-meter diving competition after earning 266.47 and 231.74 points, respectively. Maya Indiraraj finished second in both the 1- and 3- meter dives while Lexi Johnson took home third place in the 1-meter dive.

Oshkosh’s Della-Peruta and Layla Ogango took second and third place, respectively, in the 100-yard freestyle while Mara Amley finished second in the 200-yard freestyle.

In the 400-yard individual medley, Brianna Wesenberg took second place for UWO with a time of 5:10.12 and Della-Peruta came in third place with a time of 5:11.00.

Fergus claimed third place in the 50-yard freestyle while Innerebner finished third in the 100-yard backstroke.

In the 500-yard freestyle, Smith and Wesenberg finished second and third place, respectively, while Schiro and Amley finished second and third in the 100-yard breaststroke.

The Oshkosh team of Miles, Bee Ecklund, Kacie Solberg and Kylee Dinninger took home second place in the 400-yard medley relay with a time of 4:34.00. In the 400-yard freestyle relay, the Titans claimed third place with a time of 4:01.08 thanks to the efforts of Fergus, Ogamgo, Wesenberg and Innerebner.

The Titans will be back in action will be back in action Jan. 20 at Albee Hall where UWO will take on UW-La Crosse starting at 10 a.m.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
UWO men's basketball takes down Eau Claire 83-71
Katie Pulvermacher / Advance-Titan -- The Herds TyTy Washington Jr. drives to the basket against the Birmingham Squadron Jan. 22 at the Oshkosh Arena.
Wisconsin takes down Birmingham 120-107
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- Glen Cole won both the 1- and 3-meter diving in two of Oshkoshs eight event wins against the Redhawks and Raiders on Friday.
Titans take down Red Hawks, Raiders at Albee
Katie Pulvermacher / Advance-Titan -- The Herds TyTy Washington Jr. goes up for a layup against the Birmingham Squadron Jan. 22 at the Oshkosh Arena.
Wisconsin falls to Birmingham 125-107 at home
Katie Pulvermacher / Advance-Titan -- The Herds Wenyen Gabriel throws down a dunk against the College Park Skyhawks Jan. 17 at the Oshkosh Arena.
Herd snap four game skid with win over Skyhawks
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- UWOs Bridget Froehlke drives to the basket against a Northland University defender in a road game earlier this season. Froehlke scored 18 points off the bench against Washington University Dec. 2.
UWO women's basketball defeats UWL 68-56

The Advance-Titan

Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses
The Advance-Titan • © 2024 The Advance-Titan, 800 Algoma Blvd, Oshkosh, WI 54901 • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Advance-Titan Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest