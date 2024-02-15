Gymnastics remains undefeated in head-to-head competitions

The UW Oshkosh gymnastics team faced off against Gustavus Adolphus College (Minnesota) in Saint Peter on Feb. 10 and pulled out a 191.650-188.550 victory.

The Titans won three of the four events during the meet, with the largest win being in the uneven parallel bars event with a 1.975-point margin.

The top four finishers for uneven parallel bars were all Titans going in order of senior Emily Buffington, junior Sam Zeilinger, sophomore Lydia Hayden and sophomore Reanna McGibboney.

The Titans won the floor event by a .725-point margin where McGibboney took first place. Behind McGibboney was freshman Jay Ratkowski and junior Delaney Cienkus, who took second and third place in the event.

The vault event was the narrowest UWO win with a .450-point margin. McGibboney also took first place for this event with junior Mia Lucero and senior Amaya McConkay following behind her, for UWO taking second and third place.

UWO only took defeat in the balance beam event where they lost by a slim .050-point margin. Hayden was the highest finisher for UWO in this event, scoring a 9.700 and taking second place.

Buffington was the only all-around performer for the meet where she totaled a 37.800-point all around score, which was the second highest in the event behind Gustavus Adolphus’s Maddox Lee who scored 38.000

This victory now makes UWO 4-0 in head-to-head meets during the season.

The Titans will head to UW-Eau Claire where they will compete in another head-to-head meet on Feb. 16 at 6 p.m.