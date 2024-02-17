Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

Titans set floor exercise record in win over Blugolds

Submitted News
February 17, 2024
Courtesy+of+Bill+Hoepner+--+UWOs+Emily+Buffington+scored+38.475+all-around+points%2C+including+a+career-best+9.775+on+the+balance+beam+in+the+Titans+win+over+Eau+Claire.
Courtesy of Bill Hoepner — UWO’s Emily Buffington scored 38.475 all-around points, including a career-best 9.775 on the balance beam in the Titans’ win over Eau Claire.

The UW Oshkosh women’s gymnastics team scored a 48.750 on the floor exercise to set the program record during its 194.025-189.575 win at UW-Eau Claire on Friday night (Feb. 16).

The Titans last set the team record on the floor exercise at the Division I Rutgers University (New Jersey) January Meet on Jan. 14, 2023, with a 48.675.

The total team score is also the second-highest in program history, behind only the 194.100 scored in Ithaca, New York, during the Titans’ 2022 National Collegiate Gymnastics Association National Championship win.

UWO recorded 48.600 points on the uneven bars, scored a 47.900 on the vault, finished the floor exercise with 48.750 points and totaled a 48.775 on the balance beam.

Oshkosh’s Amaya McConkay and Kaylie Berens both scored 9.800 points on the uneven bars, tying for the top spot in the event. McConkay set a new personal-best and Berens tied her top score. Sam Zeilinger finished third with a 9.750 and Lydia Hayden took fourth with a 9.675.

UWO’s Mia Lucero took first place on the vault by scoring a 9.650. Anna Zoromski finished the event with 9.625 points for second, while Buffington and McConkay each registered 9.575 points for third.

On the floor exercise, Oshkosh’s Reanna McGibboney tied her career-high with a 9.800 to win the event. Both Lucero and Jay Ratkowski set new personal-bests with scores of 9.775 and 9.750 points, finishing third and fifth, respectively.

Hayden won the balance beam by turning in a score of 9.800 points. UWO’s Delaney Cienkus and Buffington each totaled 9.775 points to tie for second. The score was a career-high for Buffington. Berens owned the third-highest score for UWO on the event with a fourth-place, career-best tying total of 9.750 points.

Buffington finished the night with 38.475 total points across the four events. She scored a 9.550 on the uneven bars, a 9.575 on the vault, a 9.575 on the floor exercise and a 9.775 on the balance beam.

The Titans will return to the Kolf Sports Center for the first time in nearly a month next Friday (Feb. 23) as they host UW-Whitewater at 6 p.m.
