Titan women place fourth, men fifth at WIAC Championships

The UW Oshkosh swimming and diving teams wrapped up competition in the WIAC Championships on Saturday (Feb. 17) with three event wins and nine broken program records across the four-day meet.

The women took fourth with 466 points and the men took fifth with 235 points.

Head coach Christopher Culp earned his second-straight and third overall women’s swimming & diving Kwik Trip Coach of the Year. It is also his fourth overall award. He was previously named the conference’s coach of the year in 2023 (women), 2019 (men) and 2018 (co-women).

UWO’s Francesca Schiro became just the second Titan in women’s program history to be named Kwik Trip Swimmer of the Meet after winning both the 100- and 200-yard freestyle events and breaking both records. She was also a member of the relay squads that set new program records in the 400- and 800-yard freestyle relays along with the 200- and 400-yard medley relays over the course of the four-day meet. Renee Porter last earned the honor for UWO at the 2005 conference meet.

Schiro won the women’s 100-yard freestyle in a time of 51.37 seconds, just 0.06 second slower than her own program record.

Oshkosh’s Bella Cichon raced a 2:24.92 for third in the women’s 200-yard breaststroke.

UWO’s Cadence Showalter finished the women’s 200-yard butterfly in 2:10.61 for third place.

Schiro, Amanda Richards, Brianna Smith and Showalter took third in the women’s 400-meter freestyle relay in a school record time of 3:33.56 and Schiro broke her 100-yard freestyle record with a 51.30 in the first leg.

After winning the women’s 1-meter diving on Thursday, UWO’s Abbi Priestley took sixth in the 3-meter edition with a score of 398.40 points.

Smith placed seventh in the women’s 1,650-meter freestyle in a time of 18.09.49.

While Oshkosh’s Leo Ramirez-Gutierrez, Drew Davis, Chase Millam and Damen Seremet placed fifth in the men’s 400-yard freestyle relay, they did break the previous school record with a time of 3:09.87.

Oshkosh’s Brianna Wesenberg was named to the women’s All-Sportsmanship team and Millam was named a member of the men’s team.

The Titans return to action on Friday, March 1 for the two-day NCAA Division III Central Diving Regional at the Trumbull Aquatic Center in Granville, Ohio.