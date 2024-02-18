Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

Spotlight
Titans fall to Pointers on senior night

Emily Buffington, Staff Writer
February 18, 2024
Courtesy+of+UWO+Athletics+--+UWO+seniors+Will+Mahoney%2C+Nick+Otto%2C+Nick+Spang%2C+and+Quinn+Steckbauer+were+recognized+before+the+game+as+the+2024+graduating+class.
Courtesy of UWO Athletics — UWO seniors Will Mahoney, Nick Otto, Nick Spang, and Quinn Steckbauer were recognized before the game as the 2024 graduating class.

The UW Oshkosh men’s basketball team fell to UW-Stevens Point on Saturday night (Feb. 17) in their final game of the season at the Kolf Sports Center.

UWO seniors Will Mahoney, Nick Otto, Nick Spang and Quinn Steckbauer were all recognized before the game as the graduating 2024 senior class.

Mahoney led the Titans with 18 points and five rebounds. Carter Thomas followed with 10 points and four rebounds and Michael Metcalf-Grassman registered 11 rebounds and nine points.

Titans (10-15, 3-11 WIAC) shot 49.9 percent (23-of-49) from the field, 40 percent (8-of-20) from three, and 83.3 percent (10-of-12) from the line, leading the Pointers (12-12, 6-7 WIAC) from the field and line. Oshkosh also led in bench points (19-9) and second chance points (5-2).  

Pointers went on a seven-point run to open the first half. Mahoney put the Titans on the board with a three-pointer followed by a pair of free throws. The teams traded points for a majority of the half until a layup from UWO’s Reed Gunnink was followed by another layup from Thomas to close the score gap. 

Another layup from Mahoney tied the game up at 17-17. The Pointers went on another 8-0 spurt to gain the lead back. Thomas and Metcalf-Grassman both secured two free throws for the Titans. The half ended with a layup from Nick Kraftzenk, however the Titans remained down by 10.

The second half started with a three-pointer from the Pointers followed by a three-pointer from Thomas. Pointers went on a seven-point run to extend their lead over the Titans. Thomas responded with another three-pointer before the Pointers came back with four points. 

Kraftzenk, Matt Imig and Metcalf-Grassman all secured three-pointers. The teams traded points before the Titans went on a seven-point spurt to shorten the score gap. With three minutes left in the game, the Titans scored nine-straight to make it a four-point game. The Pointers outscored the Titans 3-2 including a converted free throw attempt with two-seconds left in the game.
