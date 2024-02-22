Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

Titans take 6th at WIAC Championship

Emily Buffington
February 22, 2024

The UW Oshkosh men’s wrestling team’s sixth place finish at the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championship on Feb. 17  was led by a fifth-place finish from Guyon Cyprian Jr.

In the 285-pound class, Cyprian Jr. took a bye in the first round and pinned Blake Flach from UW-Stevens Point in the second round. He was then defeated by Sloan Welch of UW-Eau Claire by pin. He moved on to face Koeppel from UW-Whitewater but was taken down by a 2-1 decision. He then faced Flach again and took fifth place with an 11-3 major decision.

UWO’s JP Culver received a bye in the first round of the 125-pound class and moved on to be pinned by Izzy Balsiger of UW-Eau Claire. In the consolation bracket, he received another first round bye before being defeated by Chris Karbash of UW-Platteville.

In the 133-pound bracket, Oshkosh’s JoJo Mendoza was pinned in the first round by Tyler Goebel of UW-La Crosse and moved on to receive a bye in the first round of the consolation bracket. He defeated Wyatt Willey of UW-Platteville by a 11-8 decision before losing to Riese Thornberry of UW-Stevens Point by fall.

UWO’s Joey Spizzirri was beaten in the first round of the 165-pound competition after a 15-0 technical fall to Tristan Massie of UW-Eau Claire. He moved on to receive a bye and was pinned in the second round by Mason Hoopman of UW-Whitewater.

Oshkosh’s Gage Coppock participated in the 174-pound tilts where he received a bye first round and moved on to drop the match to Jared Stricker of UW-Eau Claire. Moving on, he received a bye in the first round of the consolation bracket and went on to medically forfeit against Camren Dennee of UW-La Crosse.

UWO’s Tyler Blanchard acquired a bye in the first round of the 184-pound class where he moved on to be defeated by 17-1 technical fall to Marcus Orlandoni of UW-La Crosse. He moved on to be pinned by Cal Ries of UW-Platteville. Also in the 184-pound class, Oshkosh’s Michael Loger defeated Rise by a 5-2 decision before being defeated by Connor Collins of UW-Eau Claire by fall. He went on to receive a first round bye and was defeated in the second round by a 16-0 technical fall to Sam Schwabe of UW-La Crosse.

Receiving a bye in the first round of the 197-pound competition, Oshkosh’s Matt Hanke was defeated by Ben Kawczynski of UW-La Crosse by a 17-2 technical fall. He moved over to receive a bye before losing by a 10-1 major decision to Logan Neitzel of UW-Stevens Point.

In the 285-pound matches, UWO’s Camden Harms picked up a bye in the first round and moved on to be pinned by Michael Douglas of UW-La Crosse. He went on to be defeated by Cadin Koeppel of UW-Whitewater by fall.

Hanke was announced as part of the 2024 All-Sportsmanship team.

The Titans will return to participate in the NCAA Division III Upper Midwest Regional on Friday (Mar. 1) hosted at UW-Stevens Point.
