Gymnastics wins during senior night

The UW Oshkosh gymnastics team faced off against UW-Whitewater on Feb. 23 for senior night and came away with a 191.225-190.925 victory.

The Titans .300 margin of victory was the smallest of the season and UW-Whitewater’s 190.925 points was the most put up against UWO this season. The Titans would take three of four events against the Warhawks with each event being decided by less than .300

Leading them in the floor exercise was junior Delaney Cienkus who scored a 9.850, senior Emily Buffington (9.800) and sophomore Reanna McGibboney (9.775). They placed first, third and fourth for the event. UWO won the floor exercise by a margin of .275.

Buffington and McGibboney placed high, this time in the uneven parallel bars where Buffington scored a 9.775 and McGibboney scored a 9.625. The two took first and third place in this event. Despite their efforts, this would be the only event the Titans lost, and by a margin of .300

The vault event was the narrowest UWO win with only a .050-point margin. McGibboney would take first place in the event with a score of 9.750, followed by Amaya McConkay (9.700), Buffington (9.600) and Anna Zoromski (9.600) where they would take second and tied for fourth place in the event.

UWO took the balance beam event by a .275 point margin. Lydia Hayden tied for first place in this event with Buffington both scoring a 9.700.

Buffington would make the most of her senior night as the only all-around performer from either team she totaled a 38.875-point all around score, the highest all-around score in program history. This is the third time Buffington has set that record in her career.

Buffington had two firsts, a third and a fourth place finish across all four events.

The Titans continue their unbeaten head-to-head record for the season, moving to 6-0 in such events.

The Titans host the UW-La Crosse-UW-Stout triangular. on Feb. 29 at Kolf Sports Center.