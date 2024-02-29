Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Spotlight
Softball opens season with two wins

Owen Larsen, Sports Editor
February 29, 2024

The UW Oshkosh softball team opened their season with a doubleheader sweep against Lakeland University on Feb. 24.

 

The Titans first game of the day would see junior Sydney Nemetz take the mound. After giving up a run in the second inning, the Titans would respond with three runs of their own in the third. The Titans would also score two runs in the fifth inning, pushing their lead to 5-1.

 

The run by Lakeland was considered unearned for Nemetz because the runner advanced from first to second on an error.

 

Nemetz would not look back after the run in the second inning as she would throw five more shutout innings, pitching a complete game without any earned runs while striking-out five batters, earning the win in the Titans 5-1 victory.

 

Leading the way at the plate for UWO was catcher Sophie Wery who had a 2-RBI game thanks to her two run single in the third inning. Shortstop Morgan Rau had a perfect day at the plate going 3-for-3 with a walk and a RBI.

 

As soon as game one went final, things picked back up for UWO and Lakeland for game two.

 

This time taking the bump for the Titans was senior Abby Freismuth. Freismuth would also pitch a complete game, but this time Lakeland would fail to put a run on the board. Freismuth would finish with four strikeouts and two walks.

 

The offense was also slower for UWO in game two compared to game one. In the second inning, designated-hitter Morgan Miller would drive home Rau with an RBI single, giving the Titans a 1-0 lead.

 

In the fourth inning Kendra Baumeister would pinch hit for Cali Divito to attempt a sacrifice bunt where a fielding error by Lakeland’s shortstop would let Haylie Wittman score from second and Baumeister advance to second, giving the Titans a 2-0.

 

The Titans lead would hold from there for a 2-0 victory and starting their season with a 2-0 record. 

 

The Titans will have a busy weekend where they will have a game against four different teams on March 2 and 3 versus UW-Superior, Loras College (Iowa), Edgewood College and Ripon College. All games will be hosted at the UWO Rec Plex.
