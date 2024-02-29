Track teams claim 2nd place in WIAC championships

The UW Oshkosh women’s track and field team took second place in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship on Feb. 24, with three Titans taking first place in their events.

UWO’s 94-points for the event left them only behind UW-La Crosse (281.5-points) for the WIAC Championship.

Junior Megan Hunt scored 3,472 points in the heptathlon which was not only good enough for first place at the championship but also for the program record, which was previously set by Taylor Sherry in 2015 when she scored 3,466 points.

Senior Brenna Masloroff took first place in the 20-lb weight throw, with a throw of 18.08 meters.

Junior Cyna Madigan was the third Titan who took first place in her event this weekend with a time of 2:16.45 in the 800-meter run.

The Titans also had several second-place finishers for the championship. Amelia Lehman took second in both the 5,000 meter and 3,000 meter runs. In the 4×400 meter relay Maddy LaVoi, Julia Steger, Olivia Stenzel and Madigan took second place with a time of 3:57.03

The UWO men’s track team also finished in second place in the WIAC championship with a total of 161 points for the weekend. UW-La Crosse also took home the crown for the men’s championship with 242.5 points.

Junior Caleb Cornelius won the WIAC high jump for the third consecutive year with a height of 2.10 meters, tying his personal best while at UWO.

Aden Sears also set a program record in his event in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.02, however that time was second place to Luke Schroeder of UW-La Crosse who ran a time of 7.91.

Cavan Dobberstein took second and Payton White took third in the heptathlon for UWO. Dobberstein scored 4,867 points in the event, the seventh highest total in program history, White scored 4,829 points.

The Titans had two other second place finishers during the weekend. Londyn Little in the 200-meter dash with a time of 21.85 seconds and Davian Willems in the 60-meter dash with a time of 6.74 seconds.

The qualifiers this weekend from both UWO teams will head to the UW-La Crosse NCAA Indoor Final Qualifier on March 2 where the athletes will compete to qualify for the national championship.