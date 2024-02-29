Women’s basketball matchup features 2 ranked teams

When UW Oshkosh faces off against Webster University (Missouri) in women’s basketball on March 1 it will be the only first round matchup that features two ranked teams according to d3hoops.com.

Webster will be searching to complete perfection during the NCAA tournament as they went 27-0 during the season, winning the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference by going 18-0 in conference play and winning their conference tournament.

The SLIAC is not viewed as a strong conference in Division III basketball, so despite their 27-0 record Webster only finds themselves ranked 25th in d3hoops.com’s top 25 rankings. The three other tournament participants who are undefeated so far this season are New York University, Transylvania and Rhode Island college. Those three schools find themselves ranked first, second and third in the d3hoops.com poll.

The first key for UWO in a matchup against Webster is stopping their explosive offense.

Webster handled most of their opponents with ease this season. By averaging 84.4 points per game and only allowing 55.7 per game, they average a 28.7 point margin of victory. Some of Webster’s notable wins include a 100-43 victory over Blackburn College (Illinois) on Feb.7 and winning both of their games in the SLIAC tournament by 16 and 15 points versus Fontbonne College (Missouri) and Westminster College (Missouri).

While the Titans only averaged 66.4 points per game, they only gave up an average of 50.6 points per game, 5.1 points less than Webster. The Titans have also faced a harder schedule this season playing against two other ranked teams, UW-Stout and UW-Whitewater, for a combined five games this season. Webster is yet to play an opponent ranked by d3hoops.com.

Webster was led this year by fifth-year senior forward Julie Baudendistel, who averaged 16.3 points per game this season. Baudendistel is heading into the matchup versus UWO on a hot streak having scored over 20 points in her past three games.

The Titans should have the advantage in offensive guard play with Bridget Froehlke and Kennedy Osterman leading the backcourt for UWO. Osterman leads UWO in points per game while Froehlke is third on UWO. Webster’s top three scorers are all forwards.

Controlling the paint for Webster is Bethany Lancaster who leads the team in rebounds with 7.0 per game while also averaging 12.5 points per game. Lancaster had a strong performance in the regular season finale against Lyon College (Arkansas), where she recorded 25 points and eight rebounds.

Kayce Vaile will have to play a pivotal role for UWO in stopping Lancaster. Vaile and Lancaster match each other in height at 6’1” Vaile is also the Titans’ leading rebounder, averaging 8.2 per game. Vaile winning the battle on the glass could play a big factor in the game.

The Titans targeting Lancaster on offense could lead to Lancaster getting in foul trouble. Lancaster has fouled out once this season and was one foul away from fouling out in both of Webster’s SLIAC tournament games.

UWO will undoubtedly be Webster’s biggest test this season as it will be the first ranked matchup of the season for Webster, with the Titans currently ranked 18th by d3hoops.com, paired with the Titans having home court advantage for the contest at Kolf Sports Center.