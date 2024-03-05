Herd falls to Celtics 117-108

Wisconsin had six players finish in double figures, but the Herd fell to the Maine Celtics 117-108 March 1 at the Oshkosh Arena.

With the loss, the Herd (12-12) dropped their fourth straight game and fell to seventh place in the Eastern Conference of the NBA G League.

Wisconsin shot 43% from the floor and 40% from behind the arc in the loss. The Herd forced 20 turnovers, had 12 steals and blocked five shots.

Wisconsin center Wenyen Gabriel finished with a double-double, scoring 23 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Guard TyTy Washington Jr. also had a double-double, scoring 17 points and dishing out 11 assists. Milwaukee Bucks two-way forward Chris Livingston scored 18 points and grabbed six boards.

The Celtics (13-11) shot 51.2% from the field and 35.7% from 3-point range. Maine outrebounded the Herd 47-40 and had more blocked shots (12-5).

Maine was led by guard DJ Steward, who scored 25 points and grabbed four rebounds off the bench. Guard Jordan Walsh finished with 20 points and eight rebounds while guard JD Davidson scored 19 points and seven assists.

The Celtics kicked off the scoring in the first quarter after a layup from Neemias Queta and Maine outscored the Herd 8-4 in the next two minutes to take a 10-4 lead. Back-to-back 3-pointers from Ryan Rollins and Gabriel to pull to within one point and two straight jump shots gave Wisconsin a three-point lead. A 3-pointer from Maine’s Brandon Slater kickstarted a 12-0 run with five minutes remaining in the period and the Celtics cruised to a 34-23 lead at the break.

Wisconsin’s James Akinjo cut the Herd deficit to nine points but a dunk from Maine’s Joe Wieskamp sparked an 11-0 run to build a 50-33 advantage. The Celtics’ Tony Snell gave Maine a 22-point lead after a 3-pointer and the visitors held a 69-51 lead going into halftime.

Washington Jr. began the third quarter with a pullup jumper, but the Celtics responded with an 11-3 run to build a 24-point lead with seven minutes remaining in the period. A Washington Jr. floater jumpstarted an 11-2 Wisconsin run to pull the Herd to within 17 points, but Maine held a 91-73 advantage at the break.

The two teams traded baskets to begin the fourth quarter until a tip-in layup from Gabriel sparked a 6-0 run which cut the Wisconsin deficit to 15 points. With just under three minutes to play, the Herd scored six-straight points to pull to within 11. Livingston knocked down a 3-pointer to bring the Herd to within 113-104, but it was not enough and Maine held on for a nine-point victory.

After the all-star break, Wisconsin lost four straight games after falling to the Rip City Remix twice at home and dropping a contest on the road against the Capital City Go-Go.