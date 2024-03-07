23 track members qualify for championship

Nineteen members of the UW Oshkosh men’s track and field team and four members of the women’s team qualified for the NCAA Division III championships in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Five members from the men’s team qualified for the heptathlon, RJ Bosshart, Cavan Dobberstein, Charlie Nolan, Aden Sears and Payton White. The five qualifiers make UWO have the most qualifiers for a single event in this year’s championship.

Junior high jumper Caleb Cornelius qualified for the NCAA championships with his performance at the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship, where he would win the high jump for the third consecutive year.

Cornelius is the highest ranked high jump competitor heading into the championship. Cornelius placed 17th in the NCAA high jump indoor championship his freshman year and third place his sophomore year. Nolan and freshman Kyle Wisniewski will be joining Cornelius for UWO in the event.

Senior long jumper Joshua Rivers will be heading to the NCAA indoor championships for the first time after winning the WIAC long jump championship. Rivers is the highest ranked competitor for the long jump and will be joined by Londyn Little and Caleb Wright in the event. Rivers made it to the NCAA outdoor championships during his freshman year in 2021 where he would place eighth in the long jump.

The Titans will have four competitors for the 60-meter dash with Davian Willems, Danny Vinson, Joey Kean and Ray Talbert heading to Virginia Beach.

Other qualifiers for the men’s team include Rashaad Henderson in the 200-meter dash where he will be joined by Little. Dwight Honsi will compete in the 800-meter dash and Sears also qualified for the 60-meter hurdles. Isaiah Isom qualified for shot put, JV Myles qualified for the triple jump and Zach Zirgibel qualified for the pole vault.

The four qualifiers for the women’s team are Amelia Lehman, Brenna Masloroff, Cyna Madigan and Megan Hunt.

Lehman qualified for the mile run and Madigan qualified for the 800-meter dash. Masloroff qualified for two events in the shot put and 20lb weight throw, while Hunt qualified for two events herself in both the pentathlon and long jump.

Masloroff will be making her third appearance at the indoor championships. Masloroff has qualified for both events the past two years. She placed 19th in shot put and 10th in the weight throw in 2022 and 15th in shot put and ninth in the weight throw in 2023.

The NCAA indoor championship will take place on March 8 and 9 at the Virginia Beach Sports Center with events starting at 10 a.m. Friday.