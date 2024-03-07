Crotty and Bougie combine for no-hitter

After starting off the 2024 season with a sweep in a doubleheader over Lakeland University, the UW Oshkosh softball team were able to extend their undefeated start with a sweep over UW-Superior and Loras College (Iowa) on Saturday (March 2). and Edgewood College and Ripon College on Sunday (March 3).

In the game against UW-Superior, Abby Freismuth made her second start of the season for the Titans. In her four innings of work, she held the Yellowjackets to three hits and a run score with two strikeouts. UWO held a 2-1 lead for most of the day until the seventh inning. Since the Titans batted first in the game, they got a chance to bat in the seventh and that’s when they blew the game open. RBIs by Hannah Ritter, Morgan Rau and a Sophie Wery RBI single extended the Titans lead, as they closed out the Yellowjackets with a 5-1 win.

In game two vs Loras College, UWO won 6-0 behind a complete game shutout from Sydney Nemetz. She struck out eight batters while allowing just three hits and a walk.

Right away the offense blew it open. In the first inning with the bases loaded, Rau cleared the bases with a double, bringing Ritter, Sydney Rau and Abby Garceau across home plate. UWO had another multi run inning in the third as Brianna Davis and Morgan Miller each had an RBI groundout.

Sunday was more domination for the Titans, as UWO swept Edgewood College and Ripon College with 12-0 and 8-0 wins. Both games went five innings. In their game versus Edgewood, the Titans had a two-run third inning and followed it up with back to back five-run innings in the fourth and fifth innings. A 3-for-3 and four RBI game by Ritter and another complete game by Nemetz helped the Titans dominate the Eagles. In the second game of the Sunday doubleheader, Mia Crotty and Brianna Bougie pitched a combined no hitter, the 12th in program history. They allowed a total of just one walk and five strikeouts.

The Titans will have one more doubleheader at the Rec Plex this weekend as they will face off against Concordia University Wisconsin on Friday (March 15). The first pitch for game one will be at 3 p.m. and game two will start at 5 p.m.