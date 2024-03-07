UWO gymnastics win triangular event

The UW Oshkosh gymnastics team closed the regular season with a victory over UW-La Crosse and UW-Stout in a home triangular event, scoring 193.225 points in the contest.

The Titans claimed victory in the uneven parallel bars and floor exercise during the triangular.

The floor exercise resulted in the highest score for UWO during the triangular with a total of 48.925 points, a new program record and the second time they broke the record this season. Leading the Titans were Aleah Radojevich, Delaney Cienkus and Jay Ratkowski all scoring 9.800, resulting in a four-way tie for first place with Claire Robbins from UW-La Crosse.

The Titans won the uneven parallel bars with a score of 48.250, edging out UW-La Crosse by a margin of 1.375 points. While Rachel Chesley of UW-La Crosse took first place in the event, Emily Buffington, Kaylie Berens and Reanna McGibboney took second through fourth place for UWO.

UWO scored 48.100 in the balance beam taking second place with UW-La Crosse taking first place by only a .100 margin. The Titans’ Liz Romano took first place individually scoring 9.800, with Anna Zoromski taking fourth place for UWO with a score of 9.675.

The vault resulted in the lowest score for the Titans during the triangular with a score of 47.950. Mia Lucero was the only Titan to place in the top 5 during the event, scoring a 9.700 and earning second place.

The triangular only included two all-around performers for the three teams, Buffington scored 38.100 all-around, outscoring UW-Stout’s Gillian Cummins by .425 for the highest score.

The Titans will compete at the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship in Hamline, Minnesota on March 9 where UWO will look to secure their fourth consecutive WIAC title.