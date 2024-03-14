Track and field earns 14 All-America nods

The UW Oshkosh men’s and women’s track team competed at the NCAA Division III Indoor Championship in Virginia Beach, Virginia on March 8 and 9.

The Titans earned 14 All-America honors. Three women’s track and field members combined for four All-America nods while the men’s side captured 10 combined All-America nods from nine team members.

One of the biggest highlights from the weekend came on Friday when UWO long jumper Joshua Rivers won the D-III national title in the long jump with a distance of 7.58 meters, the longest jump in program history. Londyn Little also participated in the long jump for the Titans jumping a distance of 7.23 meters, placing fourth and also earning an All-America nod.

Rivers said winning the long jump was an emotional moment for him.

“Winning the competition was a surreal experience,” Rivers said. “It was a very emotional moment for me as I pray and hope for moments like this to come and by the grace of God, it did.”

Saturday would also be a big day for the men’s team as they would capture eight of their 10 All-America honors.

After winning the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference title in the high jump, Caleb Cornelius jumped 2.04 meters earning himself All-America honors, tying for third place. Tying Cornelius for third place was Kyle Wisniewski from UWO who also earned All-America honors.

Little would follow his big day on Friday with a program record in the 200-meter dash with a time of 21.47 seconds. The previous program record belonged to Little when he ran for a time of 21.65 seconds. Little would achieve his second All-America honor of the weekend while placing third in the event.

Davian Willems set a school record in the 60-meter dash with a time of 6.71 seconds, besting his previous record of 6.72 seconds and earning second place in the event. Joey Kean ran a time of 6.79 seconds and Danny Vinson ran for 6.85 seconds, earning fifth and sixth place in the event. Willems, Kean and Vinson each earned All-America honors.

Charlie Nolan and RJ Bosshart achieved fifth and eighth place in the heptathlon earning their place as All-Americans.

The men’s team finished in third place for the event with 51 points. Fellow WIAC school UW-La Crosse would win the national indoor title with 74 points for the weekend.

The women’s side would see Brenna Masloroff earn a spot on All-America on Friday in the 20-pound weight throw with a distance of 18.24 meters, placing seventh in the event. Masloroff would compete in the shot-put the following day and have her second All-American performance of the weekend throwing 14.06 in the event and earning a fifth-place finish.

Ameila Lehman was the final All-America finisher for UWO as she ran a 4.54.37 mile for seventh place. This is the second time Lehman has finished as an All-American after she finished in eighth place in the mile run at the indoor championship in 2023.

The women’s team finished in 24th place after finishing the weekend with eight points.

The teams will now transition into the outdoor season, where Rivers said there are high hopes all around.

“Our team is so talented and work driven, so it is not even a surprise of how great they did and what they are going to do on a week-by-week basis,” Rivers said. “Watch out for our team this outdoor season. We are going to make history again.”

The track and field season will continue on April 6 at the UW-La Crosse Ashton May invitational to mark the start of the outdoor season.