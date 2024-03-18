UWO baseball falls to Benedictine

The UW Oshkosh baseball team had the tying run on third base with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, but No. 19 ranked Benedictine University (Illinois) turned a double play to defeat the Titans 3-2 in Decatur, Illinois, March 17.

The Titans (6-6) recorded two RBIs and reached base on balls seven times, however they left seven runners on base against the Eagles (10-1), who they handed the first loss of the season to March 16.

UWO was led by catcher Danny Connelly, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Oshkosh Right fielder Nick Shiu went 1-for-4 with a run scored while first baseman Zach Taylor finished the game 1-for-3 with a walk.

Oshkosh pitcher Aidan Trusky was assigned his first loss of the year after allowing two runs on four hits and striking out four batters in four innings on the mound. Brett Gaynor came in for five innings of relief, allowing one run on eight hits and striking out six batters.

Benedictine opened up the first inning with two runs, but the Titans cut the deficit to 2-1 in the third inning when UWO’s Mason Kirchberg was walked with the bases loaded, scoring Connelly.

The Eagles added another run in the sixth inning after Ryan Doubek singled to right field, scoring George Betevis.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, the Titans put two runners on base after Shiu singled to center field and UWO’s Carter Stebane was walked. Oshkosh’s Braydon Skenandore advanced the runners to second and third after a sacrifice fly, and Connelly knocked in a run on a single to right field. With the tying run on third base, UWO’s Owen Housinger grounded into a double play to end the game.

The Titans will hit the road March 19 to take on the Milwaukee School of Engineering at 5 p.m. Oshkosh bested the Raiders 11-9 in their first meeting this season Feb. 22 in Glendale.