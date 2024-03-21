Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
The Advance-Titan
The Advance-Titan
Spotlight
Cyprian Jr. competes in NCAA Championship

Emily Buffington
March 21, 2024
Photo+courtesy+of+UWO+Athletics
Photo courtesy of UWO Athletics

Guyon Cyprian Jr. finished the season with a 1-2 run at the NCAA Division III Championship on Friday on March 15 in La Crosse.

In his first appearance at the national tournament, unranked Cyprian Jr. (Sr. • Chicago, Ill.) collected a first round win in the 285-pound class against Trent Ragland of Averett University (Va.) by a 7-3 decision. 

Cyprian then faced Carl DiGiorgio from the United States Coast Guard (Connecticut), falling by an 11-0 major decision to the top-seeded wrestler. He moved on to face Mitch Williamson of Wartburg College (Iowa) in the consolation bracket, however was defeated by a 4-0 decision.

Cyprian Jr. closes out his season with a 16-13 record.

 
