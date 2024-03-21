Softball sweeps two games versus Concordia

The UW Oshkosh softball team won two games against Concordia University over the weekend bringing their record to 8-0.

In game one, the Titans beat the Falcons 6-4. The Titans opened the game up with a five-spot in the first inning and despite a late rally by the Falcons, the first inning ambush by UWO helped the Titans win.

In game two, all UWO ended up needing was an RBI single from Haylie Wittman and an RBI groundout from Cali Divito in the second inning to win 2-0. Pitcher Mia Crotty threw a complete game shutout, following her last appearance when she was part of a combined no-hitter versus Ripon.

Coach Scott Beyer likes what he has seen from the team so far to begin the season.

“It feels great to start the year 8-0,” he said. “The season is still in its infancy, but so far we have done a great job competing at a high level.”

Beyer has also liked what he’s seen from Crotty and the other pitchers. He credits them as a reason for the 8-0 start.

“All five of our pitchers work extremely hard in practice, and when we get to see that work pay off in a game, it is a special thing for sure,” Beyer said. “Nobody has more pressure on them than a pitcher, and I couldn’t be happier with how all of them have dealt with the pressure and help us start the season on the right track.”

Now that the Titans completed the beginning portion of their schedule in the Rec Plex.

The team will make their first trip on the road this season when they play in The Spring Games down in Clermont, Florida.

Beyer doesn’t expect the team’s performance will be affected by being on the road for the first time.

“We have a veteran team, so I am expecting them to just go with the flow and I am confident we will not be affected by being on the road,” he said.

The biggest goal for Beyer in the games down in Florida is to get everyone involved over the next 10 games.

“We get to see a lot during the week.” he said, “I am excited to see some of our depth come through, and see some of the different lineups we could have heading into our WIAC season when we return.”

The Titans will open up The Spring Games at Florida on Friday with a doubleheader versus Millikin University (Illinois) at 8:15 a.m. and Washington & Jefferson College (Pennsylvania) at 10:15 a.m.