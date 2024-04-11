Softball remains undefeated at 18-0

The UW Oshkosh softball team swept St. Norbert College in a doubleheader that took place at the UW Oshkosh Rec Plex Dome last Thursday to remain undefeated.

The winter storm last week wreaked havoc on the Titans’ schedule. Not only did it cause the location of the doubleheader against the Green Knights to change from De Pere to Oshkosh, It also postponed the doubleheader at Milwaukee School of Engineering scheduled for April 2 to April 16.

The Titans played the doubleheader at the dome after playing 10 straight games on the road.

“It’s always nice to sleep in your own bed,” head coach Scott Beyer said. “Hosting in the dome can feel like a road game, but there is always a sense of calm when you are not traveling for sure.”

With the unexpected change in the schedule, Beyer expressed that the team was just happy to have “the opportunity to play at all.”

UWO won game one with a score of 4-1. UWO jumped out to a 2-0 lead thanks to an RBI double from Sophie Wery in the first and an RBI single from Morgan Miller in the second. The Titans also added to their score with two more runs in the fourth inning from a St. Norbert fielding error and an RBI from Miller. Then in game two, the Titans won 8-0 behind a six-run second inning.

In the first start of her college career, UWO’s Brianna Bougie pitched the Titans’ third no-hitter of the season.

To have three no-hitters in a season is an accomplishment that even Beyer is amazed by.

“I’ve coached some really good pitchers in the past, but we’ve never had a no-hitter until this season,” Beyer said. “To have three of them in the first half of the season is pretty incredible.”

Beyer also mentioned that most of the team didn’t realize what Bougie was accomplishing until late in the game.

“Most of the team didn’t realize it was happening; there was quite a bit of excitement for Brianna after everyone found out after the game,” Beyer said. “She is a pretty humble kid, so the team’s excitement for her was fun to watch.”

This was the second no-hitter that Bougie was involved in this season. She was part of the combined no-hitter with Mia Crotty against Ripon College on March 3.

UWO attempted to continue their undefeated start as they played a doubleheader at Marian University on Wednesday, visit the UWO athletics website for results.

The Titans will play their first two WIAC games of the season against UW-La Crosse on April 13 at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m at the UWO Softball Park.