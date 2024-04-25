Track and Field combines for 17 wins over 3 meets

The UW Oshkosh men’s and women’s track teams combined to win 17 events across three separate meets, the Lawrence University Viking Invitational, Augustana College (Ill.) Meet of Champions and UW-La Crosse Phil Esten Challenge, on April 19 and 20.

The men’s team tallied 10 of the 17 event wins over the weekend.

At the Viking Invitational, junior Zach Nelson won the 3,000-meter run with a time of 10:22.39 while junior Jake Krause won the 1,500-meter run with a time of 4:03.92.

Jelani Lawson took first place in the 400-meter dash with a time of 50.72 seconds. Junior Ray Talbert finished in first place in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.01 seconds.

The 400-meter hurdles saw two UWO competitors take the top two spots with Weston Lerdal taking first with a time of 57.45 seconds and Reid Marquardt taking second with a time of 58.43 seconds.

Freshman Kyle Wisniewski took first place in the high jump with a height of 2.05 meters.

In Augustana, the Titans would win two more events. Dylan Gramley took first place in the 100-meter dash at 10.67, with his teammate Danny Vinson taking second in the event with a time of 10.95 seconds.

Rashaad Henderson took first place in the 200-meter dash with a time of 21.64 seconds and UWO’s Londyn Little took second place in the same event with a time of 21.77 seconds.

The women’s team took home seven event wins over the weekend.

At the Viking Invitational, Olivia Stenzel took first place in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:01.11. Stenzel also took first place in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:23.62

In the 100-meter dash, two Titans claimed the top two spots with freshman Ella Ahlstrand taking first with a 12.60 second time and junior Andrea Glaz taking first with a time of 12.71 seconds.

Jayda Dobeck took first place in the 400-meter hurdles, with UWO’s Drue Polka taking second, the two recorded times of 1:12.00 and 1:14.55.

Brenna Masloroff won the shot put event with a distance of 12.75 meters. Abi Masloroff won the hammer throw event with a distance of 56.04 meters.

In La Crosse, Amelia Lehman claimed the last first place finish for the Titans with a time of 4:36.53 in the 1,500-meter run.

Both teams will return to action at the Drake University Relays that take place from April 24-27.