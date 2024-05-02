Outdoor track breaks ground

An official groundbreaking ceremony occurred at the new outdoor track at Titan Stadium April 26.

UW Oshkosh Assistant Chancellor of Athletics Darryl Sims and Assistant Athletic Director/Senior Women Administrator Abby Gildernick were joined by head track & field coach Justin Kinseth, track and field student-athletes Londyn Little and Megan Hunt, UWO Chancellor Andrew Leavitt and representatives from the Oshkosh Student Government at the ceremony.

The UWO track and field teams have been without a home outdoor facility since 2014, when Oshkosh hosted the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championships and the UW-Oshkosh NCAA Qualifier.

The project, designed by the Rettler Corporation and contracted by Millbach Construction, is scheduled to wrap up in late summer. It includes a nine-lane track with two jump pits, two high jump aprons and a dual-direction pole vault lane with two throwing rings situated on the north end of the facility.