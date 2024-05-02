Softball heads into last week 32-2

The UW Oshkosh softball team finished the past week with a 32-2 record, after getting a split at home vs UW-Stevens Point along with sweeping Carroll University and UW-Stout.

The Titans doubleheader vs the Pointers was supposed to take place on April 23, but due to inclement weather, it instead took place on April 24. The postponement didn’t dampen the energy for the doubleheader as both teams were tied for first in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference standings. The matchup was also a nationally ranked matchup as UWO was ranked No. 19 in the NFCA poll and UWSP was No. 20 in the polls.

Unfortunately in game one, the Titans fell in a 3-0 loss. Despite 6.1 innings pitched, Sydney Nemetz took her first loss of the season after she allowed three earned runs on nine hits.

The Titans had multiple chances to help bail her out but just couldn’t capitalize. They got 7 hits but left 9 runners on base. The Titans also went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position in the loss. In game two, UWO was able to come away with the win. It was a scoreless game for the first three innings until UWSP broke open the scoring in the top of the fourth inning to make it 1-0 Pointers. It wasn’t until the bottom half of the inning that the Titans were able to take the lead. Sophie Wery hit in the first run of the day with an RBI single to score Abby Garceau and tie the game at 1-1. UWO took the lead as next batter Haylie Wittman hit an RBI double to make it 2-1 Titans.

Despite the Pointers tying it back up 2-2 in the next inning. The Titans took the lead for good after Sydney Rau scored off of a Wittman single for the Titans as UWO ended up winning 3-2. Head Coach Scott Beyer knew it was a big deal for the Titans to come out of the UWSP doubleheader with at least a split.

“We knew we had to at least take one game from them in order to have a chance to win the conference at the end of the season.” Beyer said, “Conference champions don’t get swept by other teams, so taking that one game was a big deal for us.”

The next day the Titans traveled to Carroll University for a doubleheader. The Titans did not mess around with the Pioneers as UWO swept Carroll with scores of 9-0 and 4-0.

In game one, the Titans opened up scoring in the third with a five run inning thanks to a three run homer from Wery.

In game two, with a 1-0 lead in the third. The Titans blew it open once again thanks to another home run from Wery, this time it was a two run home run for the Titans as UWO made it 3-0. The Titans were able to tally another run in the inning thanks to an RBI single from Morgan Miller.

The Titans carried their winning streak into their senior day doubleheader vs UW-Stout. Game one was a tight one as UWO survived and won 3-2. The Blue Devils took a 2-0 lead with a home run in the fifth and a single in the sixth. But in the bottom of the sixth, the Titans took the lead with a three run inning. The first two runs were scored after Cali Divito reached base on a fielding error. Then Brianna Davis, who reached third on the error, scored on an RBI groundout to take the lead and win the game.

Game two was much easier as the Titans cruised to a 7-1 win. Going into the fourth inning, the game was tied 1-1, but UWO was able to take the lead 4-1 thanks to a two run homer from Wittman and a single from Miller. UWO scored two more runs in the fifth and a run in the sixth to close out the win. Beyer said getting a sweep on Senior Day against Stout was a big deal for the Titans.

“Beating a team that you are tied with in first place is a big deal in itself… to do it on Senior Day was a big deal,” Beyer said. “Our team thrives off of those five seniors and their energy, so to sweep on their day was a special feeling for us all.”

The Titans will wrap up the final week of the season on the road with a doubleheader on May 1 at UW-Platteville, game one will start at 2 p.m. and game two at 4 p.m. You can check the results of the games on the Titans athletic website. Then on Saturday, May 4th, the Titans will travel to UW-Eau Claire for the final doubleheader of the regular season. First pitch for both games will start at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.