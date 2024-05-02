Tennis swept by Warhawks in WIAC team tournament

The UW Oshkosh women’s tennis team fell 5-0 to UW-Whitewater in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Team Tournament Apr. 27, hosted at Lake Geneva Tennis in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.

For the first time since 2019, the Titans (10-5, 3-3 WIAC) advanced to the WIAC Team Tournament. Unfortunately, fourth-seeded Oshkosh was defeated by the top-seeded Warhawks (9-9, 6-0 WIAC) in five contests in the tournament.

In the doubles matches, UWO’s Olivia Pethan and Alysa Pattee were taken down 8-4 by UWW’s Cassandra Lee and Gracie Ha in the No. 1 position. Oshkosh’s No. 2 doubles partners, Kayla Gibbs and Courtney Carpenter, lost 8-2 to Warhawks Kellie Ha and Molly Asfeld. In the No. 3 doubles position, UWW’s Mackenzie Lindow and Alexandra Repplier outscored UWO’s Hannah Stitt and Cate Gerl 8-1.

In the No. 3 singles matchup, Gibbs played the full match against Kellie Ha, but was outscored 6-1, 6-2. Gerl competed in the No. 6 singles, falling to Ferguson 6-0, 6-2. Pethan was down against Lindow 6-1, 2-1 before the Warhawks reached five team points and the match ended without a winner. Pattee competed in the No. 2 singles, Stitt in the No. 4 and Carpenter in the No. 5, but none finished their matches due to the decision.