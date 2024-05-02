Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

Spotlight
UWO track star sets D-III record

Owen Larsen, Sports Editor
May 2, 2024
Courtesy+of+UWO+Athletics%0AJoshua+Rivers+leaps+for+his+previous+program+long+jump+record+he+set+in+2023+at+the+Ripon+College.
Courtesy of UWO Athletics Joshua Rivers leaps for his previous program long jump record he set in 2023 at the Ripon College.

The UW Oshkosh track and field teams won 14 events across its two meets at the Drake University Relays and the UW-Whitewater Drake Alternative Meet.

One UWO track member, Joshua Rivers, stood out above the rest by setting the new program record in the long jump.

Rivers’s long jump at the Drake University Relays would be for a distance of 7.56 meters, breaking his previous program record. Rivers’s jump was the best in Division III this season, and would have been 11th best in Division II and 66th in Division I.

Rivers said that after setting the long jump program record multiple times, he now has his sights set on bigger things.

 “I have much bigger goals that I hope to reach in the future,” Rivers said. “If all things connect, I am hoping to break the Division III record and make the Olympic trials.”

“It’s always a good feeling hitting new marks,” Rivers said. “Of course it brings more motivation as it only questions what more I have left in me.”

While Rivers was setting his record at Drake, UWO men’s track and field athletes took first place in eight events at the UWW Drake Alternative Meet.

Junior Weston Lerdal won the 400-meter hurdles in 55.57 seconds and freshman Alex Peterson won the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 9:39.24.

Davian Willems won the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.91 seconds, with his teammates Danny Vinson and Ray Talbert coming in second and fifth places, respectively, in the event.

Londyn Little took home first place in the 200-meter dash in 21.68 seconds with three more UWO athletes rounding out the top four with Rashaad Henderson taking second place, Dylan Gramley in third place and Nolan Milas in fourth place.

Little also grabbed first place in the long jump with a distance of 7.39 meters.

In the field, Gavin Fritsch won the discus throw with a distance of 49.93 meters and Kieran Maude took first place in the shot put with a distance of 16.14 meters.

UWO took first in the 4×100-meter relay with Vinson, Henderson, Little and Gramley running for a time of 40.48 seconds, the fourth-fastest time for the event in D-III this season.

The women’s team was able to grab five event wins at the UWW Drake Alternative Meet.

Freshman Ella Ahlstrand got things started for the Titans with a first-place finish in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.45 seconds. Ahlstrand also took fourth place in the 200-meter dash.

UWO took first place in the 4×400-meter relay with a time of 4:15.00 by runners Adriana Garcia, Meygan Benzing, Libby Geisness and Drue Polka. Benzing also took first place in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:21.23

Brenna Masloroff took first place in the shot put, with a distance of 14.03 meters and the hammer throw with a distance of 55.10 meters.

Both teams will continue competition at the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference outdoor championship on May 3 and 4 at UW-Platteville.
The Advance-Titan

Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses
