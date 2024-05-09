Track competes at outdoor championship

The UW Oshkosh track and field teams competed at the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference outdoor championships in Platteville on May 3 and 4, with the men’s team placing second and the women’s team placing third.

The men’s team won six events and had 12 All-WIAC mentions.

Caleb Cornelius claimed the top spot in the high jump with a height of 2.09 meters and his teammate Kyle Wisniewski took second place with a height of 2.09 meters. They both earned All-WIAC nods.

Despite finishing in second place, Davian Willems set the outdoor 100-meter dash program record at 10.31 seconds, earning himself a place on the All-WIAC first team.

Danny Vinson, Rashaad Henderson, Londyn Little and Dylan Gramley took first place in the 4×100-meter relay to earn themselves an All-WIAC appearance each.

Three of the four 4×100-meter relay winners would also earn All-WIAC nods in the 200-meter dash. Little took first place with a time of 21.16 seconds with Henderson and Gramley following, respectively, for second and third place with times of 21.18 and 21.36 seconds

Henderson added a third accolade on the weekend after being named the Max Sparger Scholar-Athlete at the conclusion of the event.

Isaiah Isom earned his place on the All-WIAC first team by getting first place in the shot put with a distance of 17.43 meters.

Charlie Nolan, Aden Sears and RJ Bosshart all earned All-WIAC appearances in the decathlon.

Steven Potter earned a spot on All-WIAC in two events, taking second in both the 1,500-meter run and 800-meter run.

The women’s team saw four event wins and six first team All-WIAC appearances over the weekend.

Amelia Lehman won the 1,500-meter run with a time of 4:38.38 and the 5,000-meter run with a time of 17:38.97, earning all-WIAC in both events.

Maddy LaVoi joined the All-WIAC list with a first place finish in the 400-meter dash with a time of 57.05 seconds

Cyna Madigan and Libby Geisness earned their spot on All-WIAC with second and third place finishes in the 800-meter run with times of 2:13.11 and 2:13.61.

Madigan earned another accolade when she received the Judy Kruckman Scholar-Athlete award at the conclusion of the event.

The Titans would get three second team All-WIAC honors from Julia Steger, Olivia Stenzel, Madigan and LaVoi who together finished in second place in the 4×400-meter relay.

The track and field season continues at the UW-La Crosse Eagle Open on May 10 at 3 p.m.