Spotlight
Track competes at outdoor championship

Owen Larsen, Sports Editor
May 9, 2024
Courtesy+of+UWO+Athletics%0AAmelia+Lehman+runs+for+one+of+her+event+wins+at+the+the+WIAC+outdoor+championships.
Courtesy of UWO Athletics Amelia Lehman runs for one of her event wins at the the WIAC outdoor championships.

The UW Oshkosh track and field teams competed at the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference outdoor championships in Platteville on May 3 and 4, with the men’s team placing second and the women’s team placing third.

The men’s team won six events and had 12 All-WIAC mentions.

Caleb Cornelius claimed the top spot in the high jump with a height of 2.09 meters and his teammate Kyle Wisniewski took second place with a height of 2.09 meters. They both earned All-WIAC nods.

Despite finishing in second place, Davian Willems set the outdoor 100-meter dash program record at 10.31 seconds, earning himself a place on the All-WIAC first team.

Danny Vinson, Rashaad Henderson, Londyn Little and Dylan Gramley took first place in the 4×100-meter relay to earn themselves an All-WIAC appearance each.

Three of the four 4×100-meter relay winners would also earn All-WIAC nods in the 200-meter dash. Little took first place with a time of 21.16 seconds with Henderson and Gramley following, respectively, for second and third place with times of 21.18 and 21.36 seconds

Henderson added a third accolade on the weekend after being named the Max Sparger Scholar-Athlete at the conclusion of the event.

Isaiah Isom earned his place on the All-WIAC first team by getting first place in the shot put with a distance of 17.43 meters.

Charlie Nolan, Aden Sears and RJ Bosshart all earned All-WIAC appearances in the decathlon.

Steven Potter earned a spot on All-WIAC in two events, taking second in both the 1,500-meter run and 800-meter run.

The women’s team saw four event wins and six first team All-WIAC appearances over the weekend.

Amelia Lehman won the 1,500-meter run with a time of 4:38.38 and the 5,000-meter run with a time of 17:38.97, earning all-WIAC in both events.

Maddy LaVoi joined the All-WIAC list with a first place finish in the 400-meter dash with a time of 57.05 seconds

Cyna Madigan and Libby Geisness earned their spot on All-WIAC with second and third place finishes in the 800-meter run with times of 2:13.11 and 2:13.61.

Madigan earned another accolade when she received the Judy Kruckman Scholar-Athlete award at the conclusion of the event.

The Titans would get three second team All-WIAC honors from Julia Steger, Olivia Stenzel, Madigan and LaVoi who together finished in second place in the 4×400-meter relay.

The track and field season continues at the UW-La Crosse Eagle Open on May 10 at 3 p.m.
