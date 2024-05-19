Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

Titans take down Stout in WIAC Tournament

Jacob Link, Assistant News Editor
May 19, 2024
Courtesy+of+UWO+Athletics+--+Morgan+Rau+went+2-for-3+with+a+run%2C+a+grand+slam+and+a+walk+in+the+Titans+8-2+win+over+the+Blue+Devils+to+advance+to+the+WIAC+Semifinal.
Courtesy of UWO Athletics — Morgan Rau went 2-for-3 with a run, a grand slam and a walk in the Titans’ 8-2 win over the Blue Devils to advance to the WIAC Semifinal.

The UW Oshkosh softball team took down UW-Stout 8-2 in the second round of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament May 10 at UW-Oshkosh Softball Park.

Abbi Freismuth pitched all seven innings for UWO, improving to 12-0 on the year. Freismuth allowed two runs on nine hits and struck out two batters.

Offensively, Morgan Rau led the Titans in game two with a five-RBI game after going 2-for-3 with a grand slam and a single.

Oshkosh kicked off the scoring in the first inning when Morgan Rau smashed a grand slam to left-center field, driving in four runs and giving the Titans an early 4-0 lead. UWO extended its lead to 5-0 in the second inning after an RBI single from Hannah Ritter that scored Sydney Rau, and the Titans enjoyed a six-run advantage when Abby Garceau hit an RBI single to left field that scored Sophie Wery.

The two teams traded runs in the fifth inning when Ritter scored Sydney Rau on an RBI double to left field and Stout got on the board with an RBI single up the middle.

Abby Garceau drove in Mia Crotty with an RBI single in the top of the sixth inning to give UWO an 8-1 lead.

Stout tacked on a run in the bottom of the seventh inning, but the Titans were able to shut down any sort of comeback as Oshkosh cruised to the six-run victory.

The Titans, the top seed in the WIAC Tournament, will take on UW-Stevens Point in the third round of the WIAC Tournament at 10 a.m. on Saturday (May 11) at UW-Oshkosh Softball Park.

